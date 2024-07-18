Gujarat: Chandipura virus claims life of 4-year-old; 14 more deaths suspected due to virus

On Wednesday, the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune confirmed the first death of a four-year-old girl due to the Chandipura virus in Gujarat. The death toll from suspected cases has risen to 15, with the virus spreading across nearly a dozen districts.

The National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune has confirmed that a four-year-old girl has succumbed to the Chandipura virus, marking the first reported fatality in Gujarat. In addition to the confirmed fatality, 14 more deaths are under investigation as possible cases of Chandipura virus infection. The state has reported a total of 29 cases of the virus, which presents with flu-like symptoms and can lead to severe brain inflammation, known as acute encephalitis.

The sample of a four-year-old girl from Aravalli district's Mota Kanthariya village, who died at the civil hospital at Himatnagar in Sabarkantha district, tested positive for the Chandipura virus.

The suspected deaths have been reported from the districts of Sabarkantha (two), Aravalli (two), Mahisagar (one), Mehsana (one), Rajkot (two), Surendranagar (one), Ahmedabad (one), Morbi (two), and GMC (one).

“As of Wednesday, 15 deaths have been reported out of which one is confirmed due to the Chandipura virus while others are suspected but symptoms are all similar in all cases so it’s assumed that all cases are the same,” a Health Department official said.

What is Chandipura Virus?

The Chandipura virus causes fever with flu-like symptoms and can lead to acute encephalitis (inflammation of the brain). It belongs to the Vesiculovirus genus within the family Rhabdoviridae and is transmitted by vectors such as mosquitoes, ticks, and sandflies.

It first emerged during an outbreak in Chandipura village, Maharashtra, in 1965, hence its name. Since then, sporadic outbreaks have occurred across India, as well as in Asia and Africa.

Primarily affecting children, the Chandipura virus manifests with symptoms such as fever, convulsions, altered consciousness, and in severe cases, coma and fatalities, especially among younger patients. It is associated with outbreaks of encephalitis, a severe brain inflammation.



