Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gujarat Budget 2023: FM Kanu Desai announces Rs 550 crore for reconstruction of Morbi bridge post collapse

    The findings from the 'Preliminary Report on Morbi Bridge Incident' submitted by the Gujarat government-appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT) found several lapses in repairs, maintenance and operation of the bridge with nearly half of the wires on one cable corroded.

    Gujarat Budget 2023: FM Kanu Desai announces Rs 550 crore for reconstruction of Morbi bridge post collapse AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 24, 2023, 2:59 PM IST

    Gujarat finance minister Kanubhai Desai on Friday (February 24) announced Rs 550 crore for reconstruction and strengthening of old bridges under the Rs 3.01 lakh crore Budget that was presented today.

    The decision to revamp old bridges assumes significance as the BJP-led government in the state had faced severe backlash over the collapse of the century-old Morbi suspension bridge in which a reported 135 people lost their lives in October last year.

    Also read: Supreme Court refuses to entertain plea seeking menstrual leave; here's why

    The bridge broke down just five days after being reopened post the renovation work. Oreva, a private company that manufactures wall clocks and e-bikes had carried out the renovations and the bridge was opened to the public without securing a fitness certificate from the local municipality.

    The findings from the 'Preliminary Report on Morbi Bridge Incident' submitted by the Gujarat government-appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT) found several lapses in repairs, maintenance and operation of the bridge with nearly half of the wires on one cable corroded.

    Also read: Supreme Court rejects plea to gag media from reporting Adani-Hindenburg row

    On Wednesday, the Gujarat High Court ordered Oreva Group to pay a sum of Rs 10 lakh interim compensation to the kin of each deceased and Rs 2 lakh to each injured within four weeks.

    Meanwhile, it can be seen that this is the first budget since state Assembly elections in which the BJP retained power with a thumping majority. Desai's third successive budget also focused on farmers and gave a push to economic activities in agriculture, industry and services sector.

    Last Updated Feb 24, 2023, 2:59 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Dammam bound Air India Express makes emergency landing in Thiruvananthapuram airport; check details AJR

    Dammam-bound Air India Express makes emergency landing in Thiruvananthapuram airport; check details

    Who is Amritpal Singh, the Khalistan-backer having a free-run in Punjab?

    Who is Amritpal Singh, the Khalistan-backer having a free run in Punjab?

    Supreme Court refuses to entertain plea seeking menstrual leave; here's why AJR

    Supreme Court refuses to entertain plea seeking menstrual leave; here's why

    Gujarat Budget 2023 key highlights: State govt announces Rs 2 lakh crore for betterment of poor people AJR

    Gujarat Budget 2023 key highlights: State govt announces Rs 2 lakh crore for betterment of poor people

    Supreme Court rejects plea to gag media from reporting Adani-Hindenburg row AJR

    Supreme Court rejects plea to gag media from reporting Adani-Hindenburg row

    Recent Stories

    Kamaal R Khan reviews Akshay Kumar's Selfiee calls it, 'a disaster' vma

    Kamaal R Khan reviews Akshay Kumar's Selfiee calls it, 'a disaster'

    Bigg Boss Malayalam 5: Mohanlal shares some exciting updates about contestants, date and more RBA

    Bigg Boss Malayalam 5: Mohanlal shares some exciting updates about contestants, date and more

    Watch Man's lightning reflex saves toddler from being hit by bike; netizens showers praises-tgy

    Watch: Man's lightning reflex saves toddler from being hit by bike; netizens showers praises

    PSEB 12th Exam 2023: Punjab Board postpones class 12 English exam; new date to be out soon - adt

    PSEB 12th Exam 2023: Punjab Board postpones class 12 English exam; new date to be out soon

    NEET MDS Admit Card 2023 released at nbe.edu.in; know exam date, pattern - adt

    NEET MDS Admit Card 2023 released at nbe.edu.in; know exam date, pattern

    Recent Videos

    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon
    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anti-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2nd Test Playing on pitches like Delhi need to find methods of scoring runs - Rohit Sharma on KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'Playing on pitches like Delhi, need to find methods of scoring runs' - Rohit on Rahul

    Video Icon
    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit 2023

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Delhi/2nd Test: You need to be mentally strong - Cheteshwar Pujara on his 100th Test journey-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'You need to be mentally strong, believe in yourself' - Pujara on his 100th Test journey

    Video Icon