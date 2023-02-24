Gujarat Budget 2023: FM Kanu Desai announces Rs 550 crore for reconstruction of Morbi bridge post collapse

The findings from the 'Preliminary Report on Morbi Bridge Incident' submitted by the Gujarat government-appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT) found several lapses in repairs, maintenance and operation of the bridge with nearly half of the wires on one cable corroded.

Gujarat finance minister Kanubhai Desai on Friday (February 24) announced Rs 550 crore for reconstruction and strengthening of old bridges under the Rs 3.01 lakh crore Budget that was presented today.

The decision to revamp old bridges assumes significance as the BJP-led government in the state had faced severe backlash over the collapse of the century-old Morbi suspension bridge in which a reported 135 people lost their lives in October last year.

The bridge broke down just five days after being reopened post the renovation work. Oreva, a private company that manufactures wall clocks and e-bikes had carried out the renovations and the bridge was opened to the public without securing a fitness certificate from the local municipality.

The findings from the 'Preliminary Report on Morbi Bridge Incident' submitted by the Gujarat government-appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT) found several lapses in repairs, maintenance and operation of the bridge with nearly half of the wires on one cable corroded.

On Wednesday, the Gujarat High Court ordered Oreva Group to pay a sum of Rs 10 lakh interim compensation to the kin of each deceased and Rs 2 lakh to each injured within four weeks.

Meanwhile, it can be seen that this is the first budget since state Assembly elections in which the BJP retained power with a thumping majority. Desai's third successive budget also focused on farmers and gave a push to economic activities in agriculture, industry and services sector.