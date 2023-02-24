Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Supreme Court refuses to entertain plea seeking menstrual leave; here's why

    The petition, filed by Delhi resident Shailendra Mani Tripathi, has sought a direction to the Centre and all the states for compliance of section 14 of the Maternity Benefit Act, 1961.

    Supreme Court refuses to entertain plea seeking menstrual leave; here's why AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 24, 2023, 1:12 PM IST

    The Supreme Court Friday (February 24) refused to entertain a PIL seeking a direction to all the states to frame rules for menstrual pain leave for female students and working women at their respective workplaces.

    Observing that the issue falls under the policy domain of the government, a bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud said that a representation can be made to the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development for taking a decision.

    Also read: Gujarat Budget 2023 key highlights: State govt announces Rs 2 lakh crore for betterment of poor people

    The petition, filed by Delhi resident Shailendra Mani Tripathi, has sought a direction to the Centre and all the states for compliance of section 14 of the Maternity Benefit Act, 1961.

    Section 14 of the Act deals with appointment of inspectors and says appropriate government may appoint such officers and may define the local limits of jurisdiction within which they shall exercise their functions under this law.

    Earlier this month, the plea, which was mentioned for urgent listing by petitioner's advocate Vishal Tiwari, said countries like the United Kingdom, China, Wales, Japan, Taiwan, Indonesia, South Korea, Spain and Zambia are already providing menstrual pain leave in one form or the other.

    Also read: Supreme Court rejects plea to gag media from reporting Adani-Hindenburg row

    It said only women are empowered to propagate the human race with their special ability of creation and during different stages of maternity, she undergoes a number of physical and mental hardships, be it menstruation, pregnancy, miscarriage or any other medical related complications.

    The plea said the 1961 Act makes provisions for almost all the problems faced by women that can be understood by several of its provisions which have made it mandatory for employers to grant paid leave to women employees for certain number of days during pregnancy, in case of miscarriage, for tubectomy operation and also in cases of medical complications arising out of these stages of maternity.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Feb 24, 2023, 1:12 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Gujarat Budget 2023 key highlights: State govt announces Rs 2 lakh crore for betterment of poor people AJR

    Gujarat Budget 2023 key highlights: State govt announces Rs 2 lakh crore for betterment of poor people

    Supreme Court rejects plea to gag media from reporting Adani-Hindenburg row AJR

    Supreme Court rejects plea to gag media from reporting Adani-Hindenburg row

    Pawan Khera has tendered unconditional apology': Assam CM Himanta Sarma on airport arrest row AJR

    'Pawan Khera has tendered unconditional apology': Assam CM Himanta Sarma on airport arrest row

    Punjab govt buckles before Khalistan backers, to release Amritpal Singh's aide from jail

    Punjab govt buckles before Khalistan backers, to release Amritpal Singh's aide from jail

    Indian Army's first Medium Range Surface to Air Missile regiment raised in Eastern Command

    Indian Army's first Medium Range Surface to Air Missile regiment raised in Eastern Command

    Recent Stories

    CBSE CTET Result 2023 to be announced soon at ctet.nic.in; know cutoffs, passing marks, other details - adt

    CBSE CTET Result 2023 to be announced soon at ctet.nic.in; know cutoffs, passing marks, other details

    football europa league Man United can beat anyone fans legends hail Ten Hag as vintage Ferguson after win over Barcelona snt

    'Man United can beat anyone': Fans, legends hail Ten Hag as vintage Ferguson after win over Barcelona

    Gujarat Budget 2023 key highlights: State govt announces Rs 2 lakh crore for betterment of poor people AJR

    Gujarat Budget 2023 key highlights: State govt announces Rs 2 lakh crore for betterment of poor people

    Supreme Court rejects plea to gag media from reporting Adani-Hindenburg row AJR

    Supreme Court rejects plea to gag media from reporting Adani-Hindenburg row

    Pranaya Vilasam movie review Is Arjun Ashokan Anaswara Rajan film worth watching Read these tweets RBA

    Pranaya Vilasam movie review: Is Arjun Ashokan, Anaswara Rajan’s film worth watching? Read these tweets

    Recent Videos

    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon
    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anti-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2nd Test Playing on pitches like Delhi need to find methods of scoring runs - Rohit Sharma on KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'Playing on pitches like Delhi, need to find methods of scoring runs' - Rohit on Rahul

    Video Icon
    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit 2023

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Delhi/2nd Test: You need to be mentally strong - Cheteshwar Pujara on his 100th Test journey-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'You need to be mentally strong, believe in yourself' - Pujara on his 100th Test journey

    Video Icon