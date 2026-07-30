The governments of Madhya Pradesh and India signed an MoU to set up India's first Telecom Manufacturing Zone in Gwalior. The project is expected to attract investments of around Rs 3,500 crore and generate significant employment in the state.

The Madhya Pradesh government and the Government of India on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish India's first Telecom Manufacturing Zone in Gwalior, aimed to boost telecom and electronics manufacturing, attracting investments, and generating large-scale employment.

The MoU was signed between the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Government of India, and the Government of Madhya Pradesh in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in New Delhi.

Rs 3,500 Crore Investment Expected

According to an official release, the project is expected to attract investments worth around Rs 3,500 crore while creating significant employment opportunities in the state.

CM Yadav said the state has emerged as one of India's most attractive investment destinations, offering world-class infrastructure, transparent policies, a skilled workforce, and an investor-friendly ecosystem. The Telecom Manufacturing Zone in Gwalior will position the state prominently on the national map of electronics and telecom manufacturing.

Inviting domestic and global investors to invest in Madhya Pradesh, the Chief Minister said that this is a golden era for industrial investment in the state.

A Boost for 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'

Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region Jyotiraditya Scindia termed the agreement a historic step towards strengthening India's telecom manufacturing capabilities and advancing the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Scindia said India's goal is not merely to be a consumer of telecom equipment but to become a global leader in the design, development, manufacturing, and export of telecom products. He said the proposed manufacturing zone would help realise the vision of "Design in India, Make in India, and Export from India," while positioning the country as a leading global telecom manufacturing and export hub.

Fostering Regional Growth and Innovation

The proposed Telecom Manufacturing Zone is expected to promote advanced technology, research, innovation, and indigenous manufacturing. Additionally, it also aimed to generate significant employment opportunities for the youth and foster the growth of ancillary industries, thereby providing a major boost to the industrial economy of the Gwalior-Chambal region as well as the entire state. (ANI)