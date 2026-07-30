Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the Kalash Bandhan Maha Rally in Bhagwanpur for Sant Guru Ravidas Ji's 650th birth anniversary, emphasising the saint's message of social harmony, equality, and a discrimination-free society.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the Kalash Bandhan Maha Rally organised at Chudiyala, Bhagwanpur, on the occasion of the 650th birth anniversary of Sant Shiromani Guru Ravidas Ji. The Chief Minister offered prayers at the Sant Shiromani Guru Ravidas Temple before flagging off the Kalash Yatra. He later carried the ceremonial Kalash on his head and proceeded to the event venue at CMD Inter College.

CM Highlights Guru Ravidas's Message of Equality

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Dhami said that in Indian culture, the Kalash symbolises auspiciousness, new beginnings, and prosperity. He described the campaign as a major initiative to spread Sant Guru Ravidas Ji's message of social harmony, equality, and humanity among the people.

The Chief Minister said that Sant Guru Ravidas propagated the ideals of love, equality, and humanity during a time of deep social discrimination. He emphasised that a person's greatness is determined not by birth but by noble deeds and service to humanity. He added that a strong and harmonious nation cannot be built until discrimination is eliminated from society.

'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' Mantra

Dhami said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Centre and the Uttarakhand government are working on the principle of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas." He highlighted that welfare schemes such as the Ujjwala Yojana, Swachh Bharat Mission, Jal Jeevan Mission, Ayushman Bharat, and the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana have ensured that essential services reach poor, Dalit, underprivileged, and needy families. He said these initiatives are important steps towards realising Sant Guru Ravidas Ji's vision of an inclusive and harmonious society.

Development Projects in Bhagwanpur

Highlighting development works in the Bhagwanpur region, the Chief Minister said that flood protection works worth nearly Rs 12 crore have been completed in the Bahadurpur-Sonali area, a lake has been beautified at a cost of around Rs 3 crore, a modern school has been constructed for Rs 49 crore, a Block Public Health Unit has been established at the Community Health Centre, and a new tehsil building has been constructed for Rs 8 crore. He added that several other infrastructure projects, including roads, link roads, CC roads, and high-mast lighting, have also been completed in the region.

Plea to Build a Harmonious Society

The Chief Minister urged people to adopt Sant Guru Ravidas Ji's ideals of harmony, equality, and humanity in their lives and to pledge themselves to building a discrimination-free society through social harmony and public participation.

Nationwide Yatra to Spread Saint's Ideals

Speaking on the occasion, Cabinet Minister Khajan Das said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi understood the importance of taking the teachings and ideals of great saints to every corner of the country. He said that the sacred soil from Sant Guru Ravidas Ji's birthplace at Govardhanpur in Kashi is being carried across the country through Kalash Yatras. He said that such an initiative has become possible under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He further stated that under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the Samrasta Sankalp Yatra is being launched in Uttarakhand to spread Sant Guru Ravidas Ji's message of social harmony, equality, and humanity to every section of society.

Swami Nirmaldas Ji Praises CM's Efforts

Swami Nirmaldas Ji also addressed the gathering and praised Chief Minister Dhami for his continuous efforts towards the development of Uttarakhand. He said that every individual should follow the path shown by God, as those who deviate from it must eventually face the consequences of their actions.

Kalash Yatra Launched Across Uttarakhand Districts

On the occasion, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami presented ceremonial Kalashs to BJP district presidents from across Uttarakhand to launch the Kalash Bandhan Yatra in all districts of the state. (ANI)