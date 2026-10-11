An Anganwadi centre in Gujarat has won praise for creating a mini cinema hall for children. The setup features a paper metal detector, a ticket counter and popcorn, giving the little ones a playful movie-going experience. A video of the activity has drawn warm reactions online, with users praising the idea, joking about joining the fun.

An Anganwadi centre in Gokulpura-2, Gujarat, is getting immense praise on social media for giving children a chance to experience movie time in a fun and creative way. A video showing the little ones enjoying a cinema hall-like setup has caught the attention of viewers, with many calling the initiative thoughtful and asking if they could join in too. Instead of taking the children to an actual cinema, the centre created a mini movie-going experience using simple, handmade props. The setup included a paper metal detector, a ticket counter and popcorn, allowing the children to enjoy the excitement of entering a cinema hall.

Paper metal detector, ticket counter and popcorn

The video, shared on social media, carries the caption 'Movie Time at Anganwadi'. It shows children entering the specially arranged space and passing through a metal detector-like structure made from paper.

The activity was designed to recreate the familiar steps of going to a cinema. After the security-check-style entrance, the children could be seen at the ticket counter before enjoying popcorn as part of their movie-time experience.

The creative arrangement stood out because it relied on everyday materials rather than expensive equipment. By turning an ordinary space into a pretend cinema, the Anganwadi team gave the children an opportunity to take part in an activity that many associate with a trip to a movie theatre.

The video also shows the children enjoying their popcorn. Their excitement and the simple details of the setup have made the clip appealing to social media users.

Social media users praise the initiative

The video has drawn warm reactions, with viewers appreciating the effort put into creating a special experience for the children.

One user jokingly asked, “Are you taking admissions for 21 year old?” Another suggested gifting the children a big television, while someone else joked about the children booking their tickets online.

The paper security-check setup also caught people's attention, prompting one viewer to comment, 'Security check 😂'. Others expressed a wish to join the activity, with one writing, 'Plzz can i join'.

Some users praised the Anganwadi facilities in Gujarat, while others described the activity as a reminder of simpler days. A Gujarati-language comment said the initiative was a step towards children's development.

The beautiful response reflects how a small, imaginative activity can connect with people online. The mini cinema may not have the facilities of a real theatre, but it gave the children a chance to enjoy a different kind of movie time.

The initiative is a reminder that thoughtful ideas and a little creativity can turn an everyday setting into a memorable experience for children.