Gujarat Agro Industries Corporation Limited, a state PSU, presented a dividend of Rs 15.37 crore to CM Bhupendra Patel. The corporation supports farmers by supplying inputs, promoting machinery, and developing agricultural infrastructure in the state.

Gujarat Agro Industries Corporation Limited, a state government undertaking, presented dividend cheques totalling Rs 15.37 crore to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar on Tuesday.

The total dividend comprises Rs 11.14 crore for the financial year 2023-24 and Rs 4.23 crore for 2024-25, a release said. Minister of State for Agriculture Rameshbhai Katara and Principal Secretary, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, RC Meena presented the dividend cheques to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

Overview of GAICL's Activities

During the meeting, the Chief Minister was briefed about the activities and operations of Gujarat Agro Industries Corporation, which has been functioning in the state since 1969. The corporation focuses on supplying quality fertilisers, promoting agricultural machinery and tools, developing agro-processing industries and creating agricultural infrastructure for the benefit of farmers.

State-wide Infrastructure and Distribution

Officials informed the Chief Minister that the corporation supplies fertilisers, non-fertilisers and other agricultural inputs to farmers through around 1,156 Agri Business Centres spread across Gujarat.

The corporation has also established agricultural infrastructure facilities at Bavla, Ahmedabad Airport, Jhagadia, Naroda and Mahuva. Officials further apprised Patel of the ongoing construction of an Agri Business and Innovation Hub at Tragad in Ahmedabad.

Upcoming Agricultural Projects

Principal Secretary R.C. Meena also briefed the Chief Minister on various upcoming initiatives being undertaken by Gujarat Agro Industries Corporation. Detailed Project Reports are being prepared for initiatives including GI Tag projects, a Millet Value Addition Unit and a Banana Fibre Extraction and Powder Processing Unit, according to the state government.

The initiatives are aimed at strengthening agricultural value addition and supporting farmers and agro-based industries in the state. Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Sanjeev Kumar and Managing Director of Gujarat Agro Industries Corporation Vijay Kharadi were also present during the meeting.

The Gujarat Agro Industries Corporation, a state government undertaking, has been involved in supporting the state's agricultural sector through the distribution of farm inputs, promotion of agricultural mechanisation and development of infrastructure and agro-processing activities.