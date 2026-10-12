A 15-year-old girl from Guatemala lost consciousness, and her family assumed she had passed away. The family was preparing for her funeral when she suddenly moved inside her coffin after eight hours. Doctors are still trying to figure out what exactly happened to her.

Girl Moves In Coffin After 8 Hours; What Exactly Happened At The Funeral?

Losing a family member brings massive grief. The pain hits harder when parents think their young daughter has passed away. But a family in Guatemala got the shock of their lives. Their 15-year-old daughter suddenly moved inside her coffin right before her funeral. People are now talking non-stop about this bizarre incident.

Teen girl faints after severe chest pain

Reports say 15-year-old Yuleidy Ixcotoyac from Guatemala suffered from severe chest pain. She lost her consciousness right after that. Her father checked her breathing and pulse. He found no signs of life and assumed his daughter had died.

The reports do not clearly mention if any doctor officially confirmed her death. We also do not know if the family took her to a hospital for a medical checkup. The family simply believed she was dead and started her funeral preparations.

Sudden movement inside the coffin

The family kept the teen girl inside a coffin. Around eight hours passed. During the funeral, the mother looked through a small window in the coffin. She saw her daughter's body moving.

She immediately alerted the other family members. They quickly opened the coffin. The girl opened her eyes and sat up. The relatives stood there in complete shock. The girl started responding and asked for water.

What exactly happened to the girl?

Medical experts have not yet given a clear explanation. Nobody knows how the unconscious girl started moving after so many hours. The exact cause behind her sudden chest pain also remains a mystery.

The reports clearly state that doctors never officially declared her dead. So, the girl did not actually return from the dead. She simply woke up after her family wrongly presumed her dead.

This incident shocked the family. It also serves as a strong reminder. Families must always get proper medical confirmation when someone loses consciousness.

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