Assam's Forest Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah called for greater administrative flexibility for consumer states at the 57th GST Council meeting, which approved a package of enforcement and procedural reforms, including annual tax rate changes.

Assam Calls for GST Flexibility

Assam Environment and Forest Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah called for greater administrative flexibility for destination states within the Goods and Services Tax (GST) framework, emphasising the ground realities faced by consumer-oriented states, during the GST Council meeting. The Minister expressed that he shared the suggestion based on Assam’s experience as a consumer state. Following the meeting held, Jayanta Mallabaruah, in a post on X, emphasised that while the state supports ongoing policy proposals, empowering senior-level administrative officials is essential for smooth execution “At the GST Council meeting held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, I shared a suggestion based on Assam’s experience as a consumer state. While expressing our support for the proposal, I highlighted the importance of providing greater administrative flexibility to destination states, particularly at the senior officer level, to facilitate effective implementation,” Jayanta Mallabaruah wrote.

He noted that the recommendations stem from the practical experiences encountered by consumer states under the existing national indirect tax architecture. “The suggestion was made keeping in mind the practical experiences of consumer states like Assam within the GST framework,” the Assam Minister wrote.

GST Council Approves Major Reforms

The 57th GST Council meeting concluded at Bharat Mandapam, approving a sweeping package of enforcement and procedural reforms.

Following the conclusion of the 57th GST Council meeting in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday said that the discussions focused on providing enhanced facilities to citizens and improving the GST framework. Speaking to reporters, CM Gupta emphasised the significance of the meet, highlighting the participation level of states. "Everything about this is special. It is excellent that all the states come together for the GST Council meeting. Discussions were held on how to provide even better facilities to Indian citizens, how to simplify the entire GST framework and make it more user-friendly, and how to ensure better implementation; the results have been very positive," she said.

Goa CM Pramod Sawant also welcomed the reforms brought about in today's GST meeting. "The measures introduced address the difficulties many people previously faced; this time, the GST Council has taken steps to resolve those issues. I extend my sincere appreciation to the Finance Minister," he said.

Annual Tax Rate Revisions

On Thursday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council will consider changes to tax rates only once a year, with decisions taking effect from April 1, marking a shift towards greater predictability in the tax regime for businesses.

Addressing a press conference after the 57th GST Council meeting, Sitharaman said, "The GST Council will take it up, take rate changes only once a year, and it will come up for decision from 1st April only."

She clarified that no GST rates were changed at Thursday's meeting, which focused on simplifying compliance, easing tax procedures and reducing disputes. "As I have briefed you all earlier, this meeting was more on the process reforms," Sitharaman said. The decision comes a year after the introduction of the two-rate GST structure, with the Council now focusing on improving the functioning of the tax system rather than undertaking further rate rationalisation.

Compliance and Refund Process Eased

Further easing the penal provisions, the general penalty for offences where no specific penalty is prescribed has been slashed from Rs 25,000 to Rs 10,000, and minimum punishments have been removed. Courts will now decide on imprisonment or specific fines.

To ease working capital stress, the Council approved fast-tracked, automated refunds, under which businesses will receive 90 per cent of claimed refunds within 13 days. The timeline for officers to acknowledge refund claims has been shortened to 10 days from 15 days. (ANI)