Former MP Santosh Kumar will represent the Green India Challenge at London Climate Action Week 2026. He will co-host an event at the House of Lords and deliver a keynote, highlighting India's community-driven environmental action on a global stage.

Chairman of Igniting Minds Organisation and Former Rajya Sabha MP Santosh Kumar will represent one of the citizen-led environmental movements, Green India Challenge, at London Climate Action Week 2026, Europe's largest climate festival, through two high-profile engagements at Westminster.

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According to a press release, recognised internationally as a Global Green Icon, Santosh Kumar has emerged as one of India's most influential voices for community-driven environmental action, demonstrating how citizens can become active partners in restoring ecosystems, conserving water resources, and combating climate change at scale.

High-Profile Engagements in London

On June 23, Santosh Kumar will co-host "Playing for the Planet," a parliamentary evening at the House of Lords, Palace of Westminster. Convened by the Ramphal Institute, a London-based think tank accredited to the Commonwealth Secretariat, in partnership with Igniting Minds Organisation, the event will bring together parliamentarians, diplomats, climate leaders, and policymakers to explore how the Commonwealth can accelerate climate action through sport, innovation, and verified ecological achievements, the release said.

The dialogue will also examine how governments and legislatures can move beyond climate pledges toward measurable and accountable action ahead of CHOGM 2026, while ensuring that the voices of coastal and small island nations, young people, and vulnerable communities remain central to global climate decision-making.

On June 24, Santosh Kumar will deliver the keynote address at the Climate & Sustainability Leadership Forum hosted by the Mayor of the London Borough of Redbridge at Redbridge Town Hall. The Mayor's Office has recognised and honoured his pioneering contribution to building one of the world's most impactful citizen-led climate action movements.

Joining Santosh Kumar in the delegation are Mr M. Karunakar Reddy, Founder of Igniting Minds Organisation, and Mr Sanjeevalla Raghavender, Co-Founder of the Green India Challenge.

Impact of the Green India Challenge

The Green India Challenge has mobilised over 196 million saplings, engaged more than 44 million citizens, and established over 21,000 water conservation structures across 33 countries. Furthermore, the initiative has restored thousands of water bodies, conserving an estimated $3.57\text{ TMC}$ of water annually, the release said.

The initiative's impact has been monitored through satellite-based assessment systems and recognised by the President of India. Igniting Minds Organisation also holds Observer Status at UNFCCC COP29 and UNCCD COP16, underscoring its growing international relevance in climate action and sustainable development.

A Call for Collective Action

"This recognition belongs not to one individual, but to every volunteer, every citizen, and every child who has planted a sapling in the name of our shared planet," said Joginpally Santosh Kumar. "India's experience has shown that when communities are empowered, environmental transformation becomes possible. Ordinary citizens, united by a shared commitment to the Earth, can achieve extraordinary outcomes.

Carrying the spirit of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', the world is one family from Hyderabad to Westminster, is both an honour and a responsibility. Our collective future depends not merely on promises, but on measurable action," he added.

Paving the Way for Hyderabad Climate Action Week

The release further mentioned that the London engagements will also help pave the way for Hyderabad Climate Action Week (HCAW) 2026, which is scheduled to be held at HICC, Hyderabad, this December. Convened by Igniting Minds Organisation, HCAW is being positioned as the Global South's premier climate delivery platform, inspired by the collaborative model and international success of London Climate Action Week.

From Hyderabad to Westminster, the message remains clear: the fight against climate change will be won not by governments alone, but by millions of citizens acting together. Through measurable, community-led action, India is demonstrating a pathway that can inspire climate solutions across the world, said the release. (ANI)