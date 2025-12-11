The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at 40 locations across several states as part of a money laundering probe. The investigation is linked to an alleged ISIS-inspired radical module, based on an NIA charge sheet and other intelligence.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday carried out searches at 40 locations across several states in connection with a money laundering probe linked to an alleged ISIS-inspired radical module.

The searches were conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and covered premises of the accused persons, their family members, close associates, and entities suspected to have financial linkages or questionable monetary transactions. Officials said the coordinated raids were carried out across Padgha-Borivali region near Mumbai, Ratnagiri, Delhi, Kolkata and Uttar Pradesh considering the gravity of the offences and potential threats to national security.

Basis of the Investigation

The ED initiated its probe based on charge sheets filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in case RC-29/2023/NIA/DLI, which revealed that the individuals under investigation were allegedly part of a highly radicalised ISIS-linked network. ED said the ISIS module was reportedly involved in recruitment, training, procurement of weapons and explosives, and raising funds to sustain its operations.

Suspected Link to Illegal Wood Smuggling

In addition, intelligence inputs from the Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) pointed to the illegal cutting, smuggling and sale of Khair (Kaith) wood, with the proceeds suspected to have been diverted to support extremist activities.

Financial Trails Under Scrutiny

The ED is examining financial trails, transactions, and material recovered during the searches to identify the extent of the suspected laundering network and its links to terror financing. (ANI)