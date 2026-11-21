Following Cyclonic Storm Akvan's landfall in Ganjam, Odisha, Mayurbhanj and Balasore districts have been placed under a red alert. Authorities have mobilized disaster response teams as the state grapples with heavy rainfall and flood risks.

Odisha Districts Face Red Alert Amid Cyclone Akvan Landfall

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 21 (ANI): Odisha Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari on Friday said Mayurbhanj and Balasore districts have been placed in the red zone following a reassessment of the weather situation after Cyclonic Storm Akvan made landfall near Gopalpur in Ganjam district.

Pujari said the cyclone had crossed the coast and was moving towards the north and northwest at a wind speed of 55 to 65 kmph, while gradually weakening. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red warning for Mayurbhanj and Balasore, an orange warning for several other districts and a yellow warning for the remaining parts of the state.

"The latest position is that the landfall of the Cyclonic Storm Akvan took place near Gopalpur of the district of Ganjam at around 10:30 to 11:00 a.m., and in the meantime, it has already crossed the coast and is moving towards the north and northwest at a speed of 55 to 65 kmph wind speed, and it is becoming weak," Pujari said.

He said the IMD had reassessed the warning levels for different districts. "As a result, the IMD has reassessed the danger level of different districts, and they have now put Mayurbhanj and Balasore in the Red Zone, and other districts like Keonjhar, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Khordha, Puri, Kandhamal, Gajapati, and Ganjam in the Orange Zone, and the rest of the districts of Odisha in the Yellow Zone," he said.

Pujari added that the red zone districts were likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, while other parts of the state under the yellow warning could also experience rainfall over the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Mayurbhanj district has been placed under a red alert, with continuous heavy rainfall making the situation critical, particularly during night hours, Additional District Magistrate Netrananda Mallick said. Senior district officers are closely monitoring the situation across 12 flood-prone and vulnerable blocks. Cooked food is being distributed to people sheltered at flood relief centres. Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) teams, along with fire services personnel, remain on high alert and have been deployed at three locations in the district to respond to emergencies. Authorities are monitoring the evolving weather conditions and are prepared to intensify relief and rescue operations if required.

In Bhadrak, Odisha Minister Suryabanshi Suraj said 26,173 people had been relocated, and 145 relief camps had been set up in the district. "...26,173 people from Bhadrak district have been relocated. 145 relief camps have been set up...Bhadrak received an average of 50.86 mm of rainfall yesterday and only 15.29 mm today. The situation is under control," Suraj said.