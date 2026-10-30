Videos of a lizard inside a vessel of curry at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University's Manjeera Boys Hostel in Hyderabad have gone viral across social media platforms. The incident triggered student protests, questioning food quality and hygiene and demanding action against the mess contractor.

A lizard found crawling inside a vessel of chole curry at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad, triggered anger among students and raised fresh concerns about food hygiene in the university's hostels. The incident took place at the Manjeera Boys Hostel mess on Thursday night, October 29. Videos shared by students showed a lizard inside a large vessel containing the curry prepared for dinner. The incident prompted students to protest against the university administration and demand better food quality and hygiene, according to a report by Telangana Today.

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Lizard spotted in chole curry at JNTU hostel

According to reports, students discovered the lizard inside the vessel containing chole curry at the hostel mess. Several students had reportedly finished their dinner before the discovery came to light, raising concerns about possible exposure to contaminated food.

The video of the incident circulated among students and on social media, drawing attention to the condition of the hostel mess. However, the university administration offered a different account of when the footage was recorded.

JNTU Public Relations Officer Shravan G told Siasat.com that the video was recorded after the mess service had ended. He said the mess operated between 7.30 pm and 9 pm and that the utensils had already been moved to the washing area when some students recorded the footage.

Students protest, demand action against mess contractor

Following the incident, a large number of students staged a protest at the hostel. They questioned the university administration over food quality and cleanliness and accused the mess management of failing to maintain proper hygiene standards.

Students also alleged that they had repeatedly raised concerns about the quality of food served in the hostels, but their complaints had not led to significant improvements.

They pointed out that the university regularly collected room rents and mess charges but was not providing food that met their expectations. The protesters demanded strict action against the mess contractor and officials responsible for monitoring hostel facilities. They also called for regular checks to ensure that meals were prepared and served in hygienic conditions.

Earlier complaints over rats, dogs and cats in hostels

The latest incident has also brought earlier complaints about hostel maintenance back into focus. Students had previously raised concerns about rats, dogs and cats entering hostel buildings.

Videos shared by students reportedly showed animals moving freely through hostel rooms and corridors, prompting questions about cleanliness and campus maintenance.

The latest episode has added to students' demands for better food safety, regular inspections and improved hygiene across JNTU's hostel facilities.