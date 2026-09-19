PM Modi urged new government recruits at the 20th Rozgar Mela to use 'Mission Karmayogi' for continuous skill development. He advised them to eliminate bureaucratic hurdles and make governance citizen-friendly for the common person.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday highlighted the role of 'Mission Karmayogi' in equipping public servants with modern skills and technological adaptability, urging newly inducted government personnel to embrace continuous learning while striving to eliminate administrative bottlenecks for common citizens. Addressing newly appointed government recruits virtually at the 20th Rozgar Mela, the Prime Minister said, "Rapid changes are taking place across every sector in the country today. You have reached this stage through continuous learning. Now, a new journey of ongoing learning begins. You must constantly hone your skills and understand new technologies and systems. 'Mission Karmayogi' helps you achieve this very objective. More than 1.7 crore government employees have already joined the 'iGOT Karmayogi' platform, and 'Karmayogi Prarambh' has been specially designed for new colleagues like you," PM Modi said.

Emphasising that entering public administration brings an institutional responsibility to make governance citizen-friendly, the Prime Minister exhorted the new recruits to ensure that ordinary people are spared the bureaucratic hardships they or their parents might have endured. "You are now becoming part of the government system yourselves. Therefore, you should strive to ensure that other young people do not have to face the same difficulties that you or your parents had to endure. No citizen of our country should ever have to suffer the hardships that your parents or you yourselves have faced. You should begin this work the moment you enter the government system," the Prime Minister added.

About Mission Karmayogi

'Mission Karmayogi'—the National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building—serves as the government's flagship initiative to transition from rules-based to roles-based public administration, with 'Karmayogi Prarambh' functioning as an online orientation module tailored specifically for all new appointees joining various ministries and departments.

20th Rozgar Mela

The Prime Minister’s remarks came as the 20th Rozgar Mela was being organised at 45 locations across the country, with more than 51,000 appointment letters being distributed to newly appointed youth in various government organisations. The recruits are joining different Ministries and Departments, including the Department of Revenue, Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Department of Financial Services and Ministry of Defence.

With the 20th Rozgar Mela, about 12.75 lakh youth will have received appointment letters through the initiative. (ANI)