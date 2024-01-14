GRAP Stage III invoked in Delhi as air quality drops to 'severe' category

Restrictions under GRAP-III of anti-pollution measures have been invoked again in the Delhi-National Capital Region as the air quality deteriorated to the 'severe' category on Sunday.

Anti-pollution restrictions have been imposed in Delhi-NCR with immediate effect after the capital's air quality deteriorated to the 'severe' quality. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has implemented GRAP-III of anti-pollution measures, which prohibits the operation of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel cars as well as any non-essential construction activities. The national commission also recommended that state government decide whether to stop offering education for students in Class 5 and below.

The commission decided on Sunday morning during a review meeting to reinstate the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) restrictions.

"(The) committee for operationalisation of GRAP called an emergency meeting today morning in view of sudden deterioration of air quality of Delhi-NCR from last evening. The Sub-Committee decides to invoke 8 point action plan as per Stage-III of revised GRAP in the entire NCR with immediate effect," the commission said in a statement.

Under GRAP Stage-III, there are a number of restrictions in place, such as the closure of stone crusher operations, the cessation of all mining and related activities in the NCR, and a tight prohibition on building and demolition activities across the NCR (except from specific project categories). The operation of four-wheeled LMVs (BS III petrol and BS IV diesel) in Delhi, as well as in the districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Budh Nagar, would also be prohibited.

The central commission's eight-point action plan includes the following anti-pollution measures:

Increase the frequency of road sweeping with machinery and vacuums.

Make sure you regularly sprinkle water and apply dust suppressants to roads and pollution hotspots before hours of high traffic.

Increase the availability of public transit and set varied prices to promote off-peak travel.

Prohibit all building and demolition operations across the National Capital Region (NCR) with the exception of necessary projects.

Close down operations of stone crushers.

Close down all mining and associated activities in NCR.

Impose strict restrictions on the operation of BS III petrol and BS IV diesel LMVs.

Make a decision on discontinuing physical classes in schools for children up to class 5 and conduct classes in an online mode.

The 24-hour overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi on Sunday crossed the 400 mark, falling in the 'severe' category.