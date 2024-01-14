Milind Deora quits Congress: There will be no compromise on South Mumbai seat, says Shiv Sena (UBT)

The Uddhav Thackeray faction leader reminded Milind Deora, who had disapproved of Shiv Sena's claim to the South Mumbai Lok Sabha seat, that he had previously lost to Arvind Sawant in the 2014 and 2019 general elections.

Former Union minister Milind Deora's resignation from the Indian National Congress has stirred controversy, particularly regarding the South Mumbai Lok Sabha seat. However, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut emphasized on Sunday that there would be no compromise on the constituency, responding to Deora's disapproval of the Shiv Sena laying claim to the seat under Uddhav Thackeray's leadership.

'Ending my family’s 55-year relationship...' Milind Deora resigns from Congress

Arvind Sawant, aligned with the Thackeray faction, had previously defeated Deora in the 2014 and 2019 general elections for the South Mumbai Lok Sabha seat. Raut defended Sawant's candidacy, stating, "Sawant is a two-time MP. What is wrong with him contesting again? There will be no compromise on this."

After a 55-year association with the Indian National Congress, Milind Deora officially resigned as the party's primary member on Sunday, January 14. While Deora did not provide a specific reason for his decision, it comes at a time when the Congress is purportedly attempting to form a nationwide coalition against the BJP-led alliance.

Sanjay Raut, commenting on Deora's departure, remarked, "We knew Murli Deora well and what it is to work for the party and sacrifice for it. If people change localities to contest elections, it shows a new trend has started in the state."

Deora, who was once the head of the Mumbai Congress and the son of late party stalwart Murli Deora, had expressed his desire to contest from the South Mumbai seat. However, former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan mentioned that the understanding within the MVA alliance was not to disturb the sitting MP.

The Congress, responding to Deora's resignation, claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi strategically timed the announcement to counter the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh asserted that the resignation would not impact the party, stating, "Lakhs of Milinds who believe in our organization and ideology stay," while suggesting that Deora's departure was orchestrated by external influences.

Ramesh detailed his communication with Deora, revealing that Deora had expressed concerns about the Shiv Sena seat and wanted to meet Rahul Gandhi to discuss the matter. However, Ramesh suggested that this was a farce, with Deora having already made up his mind to leave, and the timing of the announcement being influenced by the Prime Minister.