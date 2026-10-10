Union Minister Piyush Goyal criticised Rahul Gandhi for his remarks after meeting President Murmu, accusing him of disrespecting constitutional authorities. Goyal accused Gandhi of 'arrogance' and making 'fake allegations' without proof.

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday criticised Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi over his remarks following a meeting with President Droupadi Murmu, accusing him of disrespecting constitutional authorities.

Goyal accuses Rahul Gandhi of 'arrogance, disrespect'

Speaking to ANI, Goyal accused Gandhi of displaying “arrogance, disrespectful behaviour, disregard for courtesies” and lacking an understanding of the law and his constitutional duties both as a citizen of India and as the Leader of the Opposition.

"It is a matter of shame that the LoP Rahul Gandhi has no respect for any constitutional authority. When the President of India is requested for time, she graciously grants it immediately. If Rahul Gandhi had any substance to his fake and false narrative and allegations, he would have had the courtesy, and it was his duty, incumbent upon him, to go along with some proof, some evidence, or whatever claims he was making in his representation. When he handed over a representation, obviously, it had no data, facts and figures, or proof attached to his fake allegations. Since there was none to back up his fakery, the President requested him to provide the necessary evidence...," he said.

"Rahul Gandhi came out of that meeting, and I do not know on what understanding he claims that she has accepted his allegations. He then criticised her in very derogatory language for having asked for evidence, as if everything he says has to be considered gospel truth,” Goyal said.

'Apologise to President, armed forces'

He also demanded an apology from the Congress leader to the President, the armed forces and the people of India.

"I condemn Rahul Gandhi. I condemn the members of the Opposition parties who accompanied him for their misbehaviour, arrogance, and discourteous behaviour towards the highest constitutional authority. She is the Commander-in-Chief of our Armed Forces, and he has disrespected every soldier in this country. He has disrespected the security forces. Of course, we have seen that on the streets as well, through his and his family's behaviour. Rahul Gandhi should apologise immediately to the President of India. He should apologise to every member of the Armed Forces, whose Commander-in-Chief the President is. He should apologise to 140 crore Indians for running the agenda of foreign forces and for deriding constitutional authorities who are doing their jobs with due diligence for the better future of our beloved motherland," he said

Goyal further accused Gandhi of disregarding the Constitution, saying that carrying a copy of it did not necessarily mean respecting it. “I think he is a blot on Indian democracy and has completely disregarded the Constitution of India. Just by carrying the Constitution, you do not respect it. Your behaviour and actions speak for your respect for the Constitution,” he added.

Rahul Gandhi 'shocked' by President's response on 'vote chori'

The remarks came after Rahul Gandhi claimed that he was "shocked" by the President's response during a meeting with a delegation of INDIA bloc leaders, who submitted a memorandum raising allegations of "vote chori" and demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

The INDIA bloc delegation, led by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, met President Murmu on Friday evening and submitted a memorandum outlining its demands concerning alleged irregularities in the electoral process, including the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said, "I just sat in quite an unbelievable meeting with the President of India. We presented our memorandum to her outlining PM Modi and HM Amit Shah’s gross subversion of India’s electoral system and seeking CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation. I was shocked that the President did not deny Vote Chori. Instead, she asked us to bring her proof. We will bring her a mountain of it. The INDIA bloc will gladly submit every piece of evidence before her. We welcome her assurance that she will examine the matter and take action."

"Her Excellency the President has conducted an extremely positive dialogue with the opposition delegation in the manner she has, and by demanding evidence in the context of 'vote theft,' she has given a great demonstration of her duty. This will further enrich our country's healthy democratic tradition, and the hope of maintaining constitutional integrity will be revived and strengthened even more. Today, the entire nation is looking towards Her Excellency the President with an unprecedented hope. This hope is unprecedented because such a grave crisis on democracy has never arisen before. Today, the youth, women, farmers, laborers, professionals, businesspeople, and every hardworking individual have united against the 'BJP's tyranny, corruption, and injustice.' The BJP and its allies will lose, and a united nation will win," he posted on X.

The INDIA bloc delegation, led by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, met President Murmu on Friday evening and submitted a memorandum outlining its demands concerning alleged irregularities in the electoral process, including the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. (ANI)