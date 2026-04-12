Union Minister Piyush Goyal slammed the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government for 'ineffective' governance and neglect. In Madurai, he pitched the BJP as the only alternative for delivering infrastructure and a corruption-free environment for business.

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal launched a scathing attack on the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government on Sunday, accusing Chief Minister MK Stalin's administration of stifling the state's economic potential through "ineffective" governance and systemic neglect. Addressing trade and industry leaders at the Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Madurai, Goyal pitched the BJP as the only alternative capable of delivering high-quality infrastructure and a business-friendly environment.

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Goyal highlighted the historical and strategic importance of Madurai, lamenting that the "sacred land of Tamil Sangam" has not been allowed to flourish under the current regime. The Minister noted that Madurai possesses a vibrant demography and strategic geography that should make it a global tourism and commercial hub. "Instead of fostering a business-friendly environment, instead of supporting business and industry, they have brought the state of Tamil Nadu into utter neglect and decay. Madurai is the sacred land where the Tamil Sangam once blossomed. It presents an extraordinary potential to become a premier global destination for tourism, and a thriving commercial hub owing to its vibrant demography, strategic geography and favourable climate," Goyal said.

BJP's Vision for Tamil Nadu's Industry

With the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections fast approaching, Goyal outlined a vision for what a BJP-led or influenced government would provide to the industrial sector "What do investors, businesses, and industry want? They want good law and order, a peaceful climate to work, and they want high-quality infrastructure. They want inputs like electricity at a reasonable price. Most importantly, they want a corruption-free government," he said.

He argued that while Tamil Nadu's business leaders are hardworking, they are being held back by a state government that has failed to "harness the potential" of its people. "The people of Tamil Nadu, hardworking business and commerce leaders of Tamil Nadu, industries of Madurai, have shown the world that they have a lot of potential but we are not able to reach that potential of Tamil because of the utterly ineffective state government, which has failed to harness the potential of Madurai, the state," the Union Commerce minister said.

Election Campaign Heats Up

Minister Goyal arrived in Madurai earlier today, where he is set to help with the campaigning of party's candidate from Madurai (South), Raama Sreenivasan. Goyal also took a sharp swipe at the Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, asserting that recent statements from the DMK leadership had "hurt the sentiments of the people." He emphasised that any leader who fails to respect Tamil culture and women would "never be accepted" by the electorate.

Madurai (South) Constituency Battle

BJP's Sreenivasan is looking to break into the constituency, which the party has never managed to win since 2011. With a modest fight between 6 total candidates in the constituency, DMK's incumbent M Boominathan hopes to retain his seat.

Tamil Nadu Assembly elections will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4.