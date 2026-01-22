Union Minister Piyush Goyal met AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami and expressed confidence that the NDA will defeat the 'corrupt, incompetent' DMK in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, citing misgovernance and family rule.

Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Tamil Nadu election in-charge Piyush Goyal on Thursday expressed confidence that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will defeat the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, asserting that the people of the state have rejected what he described as the "corruption, misgovernance and anti-development policies" of the DMK government.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Goyal Expresses Confidence in NDA Leadership

Speaking to reporters after meeting All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) General Secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami at his residence in Chennai, Goyal said the visit was "an honour." "It was an honour to visit and have breakfast with our leader of the AIADMK alliance in Tamil Nadu, Palaniswami. I brought with me the greetings and good wishes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and the good wishes of the newly elected BJP President Nitin Nabin," he said.

Describing Palaniswami as an old friend, Goyal said he held him in high regard and expressed confidence in the NDA's leadership. "I have very high regard for Palaniswami, and I am confident that under the leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Modi at the centre and Palaniswami in Tamil Nadu, the NDA alliance will completely throw out the DMK government," Goyal added.

'DMK Has Done Nothing for Tamil Nadu': Goyal

Launching a sharp attack on the ruling party, Goyal further alleged that the DMK government has failed to deliver development and welfare. "The corrupt, incompetent and compromised DMK government is certainly going to lose this election. Other than family rule and corruption, the DMK government has done nothing for the welfare and prosperity of Tamil Nadu," he said.

He further alleged that misgovernance and corruption have hurt the state's progress. "Crumbling infrastructure, misgovernance, corruption and anti-development activities have become the only identity of the DMK government," Goyal added.

Action Demanded Against Udhayanidhi Stalin

Referring to remarks made by Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin in Chennai previously that 'Sanatana' (Sanatan Dharma) is like malaria and dengue, which should not be merely opposed but eradicated, Goyal said the NDA strongly opposes what he called "anti-national comments".

"We totally oppose Udhayanidhi Stalin for his anti-national comments," he said, adding that the High Court had recently passed observations on the issue of hate speech. "I demand that he should be immediately removed from the government and action should be taken for his hate speech, which divides the people of Tamil Nadu and tries to create communal disharmony," he added.

NDA Gears Up for PM Modi's Visit, Pledges Development

Goyal also said the NDA is gearing up for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Tamil Nadu on Friday (January 23). "We are very excited and happy that Prime Minister Modi will be visiting Tamil Nadu tomorrow. A large public meeting has been organised, and people from all over the state are coming enthusiastically to meet the Prime Minister, Edappadi K Palaniswami and other leaders of a united and strong NDA," he said.

Expressing confidence about the alliance's prospects, Goyal said the NDA would come to power and focus on development and good governance. "A united and strong NDA will come to power in April and transform the future of Tamil Nadu. We will bring development, infrastructure and good governance. We will work for women, children, youth, fishermen, farmers and every section of society so that Tamil Nadu once again becomes a 'glorious' state. We will restore culture, Tamil pride, and make Tamil Nadu the number one state in India," he added.

Seat-Sharing Talks and Political Landscape

Earlier today, Piyush Goyal arrived at the residence of Edappadi K Palaniswami at Greenways Road in Chennai, amid expectations of crucial seat-sharing discussions between the two National Democratic Alliance (NDA) allies ahead of the state Assembly elections.

AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami felicitated Union Minister and BJP Tamil Nadu election in-charge Piyush Goyal at his residence in Chennai. The meeting, described as a breakfast interaction, was expected to focus on finalising seat-sharing arrangements between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan also reached the residence of AIADMK General Secretary to attend the meeting. With elections expected in the first half of this year, the BJP-AIADMK-led NDA alliance is looking to secure a win against the DMK-Congress coalition, while the entry of debutant actor-turned-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has turned the contest into a triangular battle. (ANI)