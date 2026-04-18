Opposition leaders KC Venugopal, Ashok Gehlot, and John Brittas slammed the Centre after the women's reservation bill failed, accusing the government of a 'conspiracy' by deliberately linking the quota to delimitation to ensure its failure.

Opposition Slams Delimitation Link

Congress MP KC Venugopal said that the Opposition remains firm in its support for women's reservation on Saturday while accusing the government of attempting to link the issue with delimitation during discussions on the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha.

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Explaining the Opposition's stand, Venugopal said the core objection was to what he described as an attempt to mix two separate issues. He said, "Their agenda to link delimitation with women's reservation failed yesterday. Women's reservation never failed. Their agenda to link delimitation with women's reservation failed."

He further alleged that the government's intent behind delimitation was selective and politically driven. Venugopal said, "Because they want to do a delimitation according to their convenience, like Assam and Jammu-Kashmir, they want to cut short the entire constituency according to their convenience. That has failed."

Venugopal argued that any major constitutional promise should be backed by a formal legislative commitment. Raising questions on the "50 per cent formula" being discussed, the leader said, "Where was the guarantee given? If the guarantee was there, they could have come with an official amendment of the government. Why not that?"

Venugopal also reiterated the Opposition's demand on implementation, saying, "We demand to implement Women Reservation with the existing 543 strength." He maintained that the Opposition's position was not against women's reservation, but against what he called procedural and structural linking of the Bill with delimitation and other related issues.

'Well-Thought-Out Conspiracy': Ashok Gehlot

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot also alleged the failure of the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, calling it a "political move" and a "well-thought-out conspiracy" by the government.

Speaking to ANI, Gehlot explained that it was a political move by the government, "In my view, it was a political move by Mr Modi and Mr Amit Shah, which shouldn't have happened. They misled the whole country and created such conditions that this amendment wouldn't pass in this Parliament, so they could then blame the opposition."

He added that discussions should have been held with state leadership as well, saying, "If they had started this process and then called the Chief Ministers of the southern states and West Bengal... Prime Minister Modi should have spoken to them directly and convinced them. They should have called an all-party meeting for an open discussion."

Criticising the urgency around the Bill, he said, "What was the rush for 10, 12, or 15 days that you couldn't even wait? You could have called the meeting after the 29th."

Gehlot also alleged political intent behind the process, saying, "They created these conditions themselves so it wouldn't pass and they could blame the opposition and the Congress Party. People understand this, and it won't make a difference. People know their tactics."

'Dubious Game Fallen Flat': CPI(M)

On the same matter, Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP John Brittas strongly criticised the Centre, alleging that the government was attempting to mislead the country on women's reservation.

Reacting to the developments in Parliament, Brittas said the opposition unity ensured that the government's attempt to push its agenda did not succeed. He said, "The dubious, diabolical game of the Modi government has fallen flat on the floor of the parliament."

Alleging that the government had no substantive plan for women's empowerment, he further said, "The country has realised that this government has nothing substantive to give to the women, but only 'jumla', tricks, and the parliament has exposed this."

Brittas also claimed that the outcome of the proceedings reflected growing resistance to the government's approach, adding, "Here starts the downfall of the Modi government, and the way in which they attempted to divide the opposition also didn't succeed."

Bill Fails in Lok Sabha

The remarks come after the BJP-led government failed to secure the required two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha to pass the Constitution Amendment Bill, which was linked to implementing women's reservation through delimitation. In the voting held after a marathon debate, 298 members supported the bill while 230 opposed it, leading to its defeat. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)