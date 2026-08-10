An FIR has been registered against 28 drivers in the convoy of Atiq Ahmed's son, Umar Ahmed. They are accused of breaking a toll barrier, not paying the fee, and threatening staff at the Nawabganj Toll Plaza in Prayagraj.

FIR Against Atiq Ahmed's Son's Convoy

Police have registered an FIR against drivers of 28 vehicles in the convoy accompanying Umar Ahmed, son of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, from Lucknow to Prayagraj, for allegedly breaking a toll barrier and misbehaving with toll plaza employees.

According to police, the incident took place at around 3:50 AM at booth number 3 of Nawabganj Toll Plaza. The vehicles allegedly crossed the toll plaza without paying the fee and damaged the barrier while passing through. The FIR was registered on the complaint of Nawabganj Toll Plaza Assistant Manager Jaiprakash Yadav, who alleged that the drivers refused to pay the toll charges, broke the barrier and abused the employees when they tried to stop the vehicles. The complaint further alleged that some drivers attempted to run their vehicles over the toll staff and issued threats. The employees reportedly managed to save themselves by moving away from the vehicles. Police have initiated an investigation into the matter and are verifying the involvement of the vehicles in the convoy.

Background on Atiq Ahmed's Cases

Meanwhile, Atiq Ahmed was accused in the 2005 murder of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Raju Pal and also in the killing of a key witness in that case, Umesh Pal, in February this year.

Security Concerns for Jailed Son

On December 15, the Allahabad High Court dismissed a writ petition filed by Atiq Ahmed's son Ali Ahmed, seeking security in jail due to a threat to his life. Ali Ahmed had requested the court to conduct the hearing of his case through video-conferencing for security reasons.

Parole Granted for Funeral

Earlier on August 8, the Allahabad High Court granted parole to jailed sons of the late mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed to attend their brother Abaan Ahmed's funeral on Saturday under police custody and protection.

Representing the petitioner, Advocate Syed Safdar Ali Kazmi told ANI on Thursday, "An application was filed in court seeking permission for Ali Ahmed and Mohammad Umar to attend their younger brother's funeral in Allahabad under police security. The court has directed the Uttar Pradesh DGP to appoint a senior police officer to ensure their security and maintain surveillance during this time." A bench of Justices Ajay Bhanot and Divesh Chandra Samant granted parole to Mohd Umar and Ali Ahmad and permitted them to have a meeting with their younger sibling, Ehzam Ahmad and paternal aunt Parveen Qureshi at a place which shall be decided by the State Authorities. (ANI)