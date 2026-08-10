The weather department has issued an alert for moderate to heavy rainfall over Dehradun and other parts of Uttarakhand. The IMD warns of intense spells, flash floods, and landslides, advising residents and tourists to remain vigilant.

Dark clouds cover Dehradun and adjoining areas on Monday as the weather department issued an alert for moderate to heavy rainfall over parts of the state in the coming hours. The weather department stated that some areas could receive moderate to heavy rainfall during the next two to three hours. Isolated locations may also witness intense to very intense spells of rain, accompanied by thunder and lightning. The changing weather conditions were visible across the state capital, with dense clouds covering the sky and raising the possibility of rainfall in several parts of the city and surrounding areas.

IMD Forecasts Widespread Rain

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Dehradun predicted widespread light to moderate rain and thundershowers across most districts of Uttarakhand. For the first two days of the forecast, August 10 and 11, precipitation is expected at most places throughout the state. As the week progresses, the intensity remains steady in the hilly regions, though the distribution in the plains districts of Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar is expected to decrease to only a few isolated places.

Severe Weather Warnings Issued

Severe weather warnings have been issued for specific districts, particularly on August 10, when heavy to very heavy rain is anticipated in isolated areas of Dehradun, Bageshwar, Nainital, and Champawat. These regions are also at risk for thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and extremely intense spells of rain.

Flash Flood Risk and Safety Advisories

Furthermore, the IMD has identified a low to moderate flash flood risk for several watersheds in Bageshwar, Chamoli, Pithoragarh, Rudraprayag, and Uttarkashi, noting that surface runoff and inundation may occur in low-lying areas.

In response to these conditions, authorities have issued several safety advisories to mitigate the impact of potential landslides and road blockages. Residents in vulnerable hilly areas are urged to remain alert, and pilgrims or tourists traveling to Chardham are advised to travel only if necessary and keep a close watch on steep slopes. The report also warns of rising water levels in rivers and streams, advising those living near riverbanks or in low-lying areas to stay vigilant against sudden flash floods and to avoid crossing active landslide zones. (ANI)