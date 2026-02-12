Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav accused the Centre of trying to turn people into 'bonded labourers' through its new policies. His remarks coincide with a nationwide strike by trade unions and farmers against new labour codes and privatisation.

Criticising the Centre over nationwide strikes called by trade unions opposing government policies, Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav on Thursday said the government is working to suppress the voice of the common people.

Speaking to reporters, Yadav said that all the policies being brought up by the Centre are meant to turn people into bonded labourers. "All these bills are being brought to turn people into bonded labourers; these are against the people, against the interests of the people, this government is working every day to suppress the voice of the common people," he said.

Nationwide Strike Against Central Policies

Workers and farmers across India participated in a nationwide strike on Thursday, organised by several trade unions and parties to protest against the various central government policies, including labour codes, trade agreements, privatisation policies, and other policies perceived as anti-worker and anti-farmer.

Protests in Odisha

In Odisha, the Trade Union Co-Ordination Centre (TUCC) State Committee, along with major unions including the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU), and affiliated political parties were seen participating in the strike. Protesters carried banners, raised slogans, and chanted slogans such as "Inquilab Zindabad!" (Long live the revolution), "Shramika Ekta Zindabad!" (Long live workers' unity), "Kendra Sarkar Hosh Mein Aao!" (Central Government, come to your senses), and "Amara Dabi, Purana Hou!" (Fulfill our demands).

Mahendra Parida, General Secretary of AICCTU, said, "All the Central Trade Unions have joined together in this strike and shutdown. Our demand is against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government's decision to merge 29 existing labour laws into four new Labour Codes. These codes will turn the working class into slaves of the employers. Under these new rules, workers will no longer have the right to strike, and the working day will be extended to 12 hours. This is a direct violation of International Labour Organisation standards."

Opposition MPs to Show Solidarity

Meanwhile, the opposition MPs will protest in the parliament on Thursday to express solidarity with farmers who have called for an All India Bandh. (ANI)