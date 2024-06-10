Modi 3.0 cabinet meets for 1st time, approves construction of 3 crore houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana

The Union cabinet approved the government assistance for constructing 3 crore more rural and urban houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who took oath at the head of a coalition government, held his first cabinet meeting at his residence in Delhi on Monday. In its first decision, the Cabinet has cleared plans to build 3 crore houses for the rural and urban poor under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

It has been decided in the Cabinet meeting today to provide assistance to 3 crore additional rural and urban households for the construction of houses, to meet the housing requirements arising out of the increase in the number of eligible families.

All the houses constructed under PMAY are provided the other basic amenities such as Household Toilets, LPG connection, Electricity connection, Functional Household Tap Connection etc. through convergence with other schemes of Central Government and State Governments.

This morning, PM Modi signed his first file authorising the release of around Rs 20,000 crore to about 9.3 crore farmers.

