Opposition Blames Govt for Parliament Turmoil

Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) MP NK Premachandran on Thursday blamed the government for disruptions in Parliament, asserting that the opposition was prevented from raising issues during the debate on the Presidential motion expressing thanks. He said the Leader of the Opposition was denied the opportunity to speak on matters concerning India-China relations and national security, which, he claimed, led to the ensuing turmoil in the House.

Speaking to ANI, Premachandran said," The basic issue we have been raising since the first day is that, when the debate on the Presidential motion expressing thanks began, the Leader of the Opposition had the right to raise certain issues regarding the India-China relationship and the country's internal security... Unfortunately, the Leader of the Opposition is not allowed to make such a speech. That is the reason why the disruption started. All these things have happened only because of the government's stand. The opposition is not at all responsible for these issues occurring in the house..."

The row began when Rahul Gandhi was interrupted while addressing the Lower House, for citing former Army Chief General MM Naravane's unpublished memoir on the 2020 China standoff.

Congress Slams 'Improper Parliamentary Practice'

Congress MP Ujjwal Raman Singh on Thursday criticised the NDA government after Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi was allegedly not allowed to speak in the House. Reacting to a letter written by Rahul Gandhi on the issue, Singh termed the situation "shameful for democracy". He said that preventing the Leader of the Opposition from speaking reflects an improper parliamentary practice.

Singh alleged that excuses were being used as a pretext to stop Rahul Gandhi and that fabricated allegations were being levelled. Congress MP Ujjwal Raman Singh told ANI, "I don't consider this a proper situation. It's a shameful thing for democracy that the Leader of the Opposition is not allowed to speak... somewhere, using an excuse as a pretext, this kind of act has been committed, and fabricated allegations are being levelled... They (the government) are wasting the entire House and the entire session, just because of their stubbornness and obstinacy. The government should abandon this stubbornness and obstinacy..."