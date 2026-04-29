An inter-ministerial meeting chaired by Sarbananda Sonowal on the Strait of Hormuz situation focused on boosting India's shipping capabilities. The government plans to add 62 vessels by FY 2026-27 for a self-reliant maritime ecosystem.

In a decisive push towards self-reliance in the maritime sector, a high-level inter-ministerial review meeting on the Strait of Hormuz situation pivoted to accelerating India's shipping capabilities, with a renewed focus on building a robust, future-ready maritime ecosystem, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said in an official statement released on Wednesday.

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Chaired by Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, the meeting brought together senior officials from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG), oil PSUs, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers, Directorate General of Shipping, National Shipping Board and the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT).

India's Push for 'Atmanirbhar Shipping'

Speaking on the occasion, Sarbananda Sonowal said, "Under the visionary leadership of Narendra Modi, we are positioning shipping at the core of India's economic resilience. Our journey towards Atmanirbhar shipping is a strategic necessity, and we are advancing a roadmap to add 62 vessels in FY 2026-27, backed by Rs 51,383 crore, creating an additional 2.85 million GT capacity."

Reviewing the current global scenario and its implications on maritime trade routes, the Minister called for urgent expansion of India's shipping capacity, including container vessels, LPG and crude carriers, and green tugs, to ensure resilience against external disruptions.

Sonowal also reviewed cargo flows, vessel movements and operational preparedness across key maritime segments. The need for expansion of container fleet, green tugs, LPG carriers, crude carriers, dredging vessels and tankers were underscored by the Minister to combat any future global challenge and sustain supply chain of the country. The Shipping Minister also reviewed the status of the Joint Venture between Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) and Oil PSUs to acquire 59 vessels, it added.

Coordinated National Effort Urged

"We must act with urgency to strengthen our fleet, shipbuilding capacity, port infrastructure, and the broader maritime ecosystem," the Union Minister said, underscoring the need for a coordinated national effort.

Directing a structured policy response, Sonowal instructed all concerned departments to prepare a concise and actionable white paper outlining & addressing the current gaps, clear targets and a time-bound roadmap across key pillars of the maritime sector.

Sonowal emphasised that this exercise must be undertaken in close coordination with the Ministries of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Chemicals and Fertilisers, and Commerce and Industry, given their critical linkage to maritime supply chains, it added.

"This document will form the basis of our next review on a larger inter-ministerial platform. I expect focused, practical and outcome-oriented inputs. Let us move forward with clarity, coordination and commitment," Sonowal added.

Seafarer Safety and Vigilance

The Minister also reiterated that the safety and security of Indian seafarers remains paramount, with agencies directed to maintain heightened vigilance in sensitive maritime zones.

The inter-ministerial meeting concluded with a call for greater alignment, coordination and execution across ministries and stakeholders to position India as a globally competitive maritime nation. The government continues to closely monitor developments in the region while advancing long-term strategies to strengthen India's maritime capabilities and secure its position in global trade, it added. (ANI)