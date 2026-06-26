Gujarat Police have prevented illegal drugs valued at over Rs 13,600 crore from reaching the youth in the last five years. The success was highlighted on the International Day Against Drug Abuse by the DGP of Gujarat on social media platform X.

Gujarat Police reported a major success in its ongoing battle against narcotics. Over the past five years, the state law enforcement has prevented illegal drugs valued at more than Rs 13,600 crore from reaching the youth of Gujarat and other states.

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On the occasion of the International Day Against Drug Abuse on Friday, DGP Gujarat, in a post on X, reflected on the state's achievement against drug abuse. "In Five Years, Gujarat Police Prevented Drugs Worth Over Rs. 13,600 Crores from Reaching the Youth of Gujarat and Other States. Gujarat Police Has Broken the Backbone of International Drug Smuggling Networks. #InternationalDayAgainstDrugAbuse," the DGP wrote.

In Five Years, Gujarat Police Prevented Drugs Worth Over Rs. 13,600 Crore from Reaching the Youth of Gujarat and Other States. Gujarat Police Has Broken the Backbone of International Drug Smuggling Networks.#InternationalDayAgainstDrugAbuse pic.twitter.com/ngGlsPLgIt — DGP Gujarat (@dgpgujarat) June 25, 2026

International Day Against Drug Abuse

June 26, observed as the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, is a United Nations International Day. This day aims to spread awareness regarding the harmful effects of drug use and to fight against drug abuse and the illegal drug trade. This day has been observed since 1989. June 26 was chosen to commemorate Lin Zexu's (Chinese political philosopher and politician) dismantling of the opium trade in Humen, Guangdong, ending on June 25, 1839, just before the First Opium War in China.

National Strategy on Narcotics Control

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to chair the 10th apex-level meeting of the Narco-Coordination Centre (NCORD) on Friday and release the "vision document 2026-2029" for narcotics control.

Being organised by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), the meeting will bring together key stakeholders from 44 Central Ministries and Departments, along with 108 representatives from state governments and drug law enforcement agencies in a hybrid mode. This meeting is expected to reinforce the government's 'zero tolerance policy' against drug trafficking in the country, as emphasised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Vision Document 2026-2029

On the occasion, the Union Home Minister will release the "Vision Document on Narcotics Control (2026-2029)".

"Prepared through wide-ranging consultations with concerned Central government departments, drug law enforcement agencies and other stakeholders, the vision document will provide a shared roadmap for addressing the demand-reduction, supply-reduction and harm-reduction aspects of the drug menace," the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in a statement.

"The roadmap, which envisages a network-centric enforcement approach, also includes the actions to be taken to meet the challenges of synthetic drugs, darknet-enabled trafficking, keeping youth away from drugs, expanding the reach of treatment and rehabilitation centres for drug users, among other measures in a coordinated and sustained manner over the next three years," said the MHA.

"This vision document will serve as a guiding framework for policy formulation, implementation and institutional strengthening across the country to curb the menace of drugs."

Drug Disposal Fortnight Campaign

Under the drug disposal fortnight campaign, a special drive to destroy narcotics will also be run. During the fortnight, approximately 2,09,500 kg of drugs worth Rs 6,000 crore are expected to be destroyed across India, in accordance with the law, by various Central and State law-enforcement agencies. (ANI)