A two-member gang from Bihar was arrested for a house burglary in Palakkad, stealing gold and cash. In a separate incident in Kannur, thieves stole rare ornamental fish, including Koi carp and Red Spot Severum, worth ₹1.5 lakh from a farm.

Bihar Gang Arrested for Palakkad Burglary

A two-member gang from Bihar, accused of carrying out a burglary in Palakkad, was arrested by the Hemambika Nagar Police following a coordinated operation. The accused, identified as Minarul Haque and Mehad Mushboor, are residents of Kishanganj district in Bihar.

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According to police, the duo allegedly broke into an unoccupied house at Aishwarya Colony in Kavilpad, near Palakkad Railway Station, by forcing open the front door. They allegedly stole 7.5 sovereigns of gold ornaments and cash kept inside a cupboard. The suspects were traced with the help of CCTV footage collected from the area. Based on the evidence, police tracked them down and took them into custody. Following their arrest, the accused were brought back to the crime scene, where police conducted evidence collection and reconstructed the sequence of events as part of the investigation.

Rare Ornamental Fish Stolen in Kannur

Earlier in February, pet fish, including rare species like Red Spot Severum and Koi carp, worth ₹1.5 lakh were stolen from Royal Fish Farm in Kannur's Chalad area. The theft occurred between Friday night (Feb 13) and Saturday morning (Feb 14), with the thieves suspected of having entered from the rear side.

According to Kannur Corporation Councillor Umeshan Kaniyankandi, the incident occurred at Royal Fish Farm, owned by PV Muhammad Nihal and located near the Muthappan Temple. The councillor stated that burglars stole ornamental fish, aquariums, filters, and fish feed, valued at approximately ₹1.5 lakh. While the farm houses stock valued at ₹10 lakh, the intruders focused on specific tanks, packing the fish into bags for transport. In a grim discovery, several abandoned bags containing Color Widow fry were found at the scene, where the young fish had already perished. The stolen stock included Red Spot Severum (valued at approximately ₹2,000 each), Koi carp, Colour Widow, and Fighter Fish. Upon learning of the incident, Ward Councillor Umesh Kaniyankandi and Pallikkunnu Zonal Senior Health Inspector TP Jayamohan visited the site to assess the situation. Following a formal complaint by the owner, the Kannur Town Police have launched an investigation into the matter.