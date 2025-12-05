A new CRPF camp was established in a remote part of Sukma, Chhattisgarh. In a separate operation on the Bijapur-Dantewada border, security forces killed at least 18 Maoists in a 12-hour gunfight, which also saw three DRG jawans lose their lives.

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp has been established on a remote hilltop in the Gogunda area of Naxal-affected Sukma district, in Chhattisgarh, where neither a road nor even a basic foot track previously existed. According to officials, the new camp is expected to significantly strengthen area domination, improve road connectivity, and facilitate the delivery of government welfare schemes to long-neglected tribal villages in the region.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

18 Maoists Killed in Bastar Encounter

Meanwhile, security forces have recovered the bodies of at least 18 Maoists killed in an exchange of fire during an anti-Naxal operation along the Bijapur-Dantewada border in the Bastar region, an official said on Friday. The encounter between Naxalites and security forces lasted nearly 12 hours, during which three District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawans were killed in action.

Top Commanders Neutralised, Weapons Seized

Bastar Inspector General of Police (IG) P. Sundarraj told reporters that Divisional Committee Member (DVCM) and PLGA Company No. 2 Commander Billa Moudiyami, along with another company commander, had been neutralised. He said, "In the search operation after the encounter, the dead bodies of around 18 Maoists were recovered. The search operation (combing) is still ongoing. DVCM and PLG(A) Company 2 Commander Billa Moudiyami and another company commander have been killed. The other killed Naxalites are being identified."

"A significant number of weapons, including LMG, SLR, AK-47, .303 weapons and graded weapons, have been recovered from the encounter site. The clash was ongoing for nearly 12 hours," he added.

Two DRG jawans, including Somdev Yadav, sustained injuries. Officials confirmed that both are out of danger and are undergoing treatment in Raipur. "The forces are still conducting a combing operation," authorities said.

Joint Operation Following Intelligence

"As per the intent of the Government of India and Government of Chhattisgarh, and as per the wish of the people of the state, security forces are regularly carrying out operations against Naxalites in the Bastar Division. Yesterday, on the border areas of Bijapur and Dantewada, based on the information of the presence of Naxalites, a joint team of DRG Bijapur, DRG Dantewada, STF, CoBRA, and CRPF left for the operation. During the operation, cross-firing took place between Naxalites and the security forces since 9 am," IG Sundarraj said.

Final salutes were paid to three fallen heroes killed in the line of action while combating Maoists in the jungles of Bijapur-Dantewada. A wreath-laying ceremony was held at Bijapur police line for DRG Bijapur Head Constable Monu Vadadi, Constable Dukaru Gonde and jawan Ramesh Sodhi, who laid down their lives during Wednesday's encounter with the Maoists.