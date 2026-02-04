Congress's KC Venugopal accused the ruling party of blocking Parliament. Union Minister Giriraj Singh countered, saying Rahul Gandhi spreads lies. The Lok Sabha was adjourned amid Opposition protests over the suspension of eight MPs.

Opposition Accuses Govt of Stalling Parliament

Congress MP KC Venugopal on Wednesday accused the ruling party of blocking parliamentary proceedings, saying the Opposition is ready to carry out business, but the government does not want the House to function. Speaking to the reporters, Venugopal said, "We are ready to function, but it is up to them. They don't want the House to function. They can suspend each and every member of the House."

'Congress Spreads Lies': Giriraj Singh Hits Back

Meanwhile, Union Minister Giriraj Singh accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his party of spreading lies, misleading the public, and disrespecting Parliament, while praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for working tirelessly for the people. "Congress party is a collection of 'thethrology' (stubbornness). Rahul Gandhi and his people spread lies and misinformation. They shame democracy. They consider Parliament to be the office of the Congress party. They speak against the Parliament and never think positively. Under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, they work against the country as per a conspiracy...Rahul Gandhi lies. If he has courage, he should say that a case of contempt can be taken up against him...He will have to take 100 births to be like PM Modi who thinks for the public round the clock," Singh told reporters.

Lok Sabha Adjourned, Speaker Urges Decorum

The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm today amid heavy sloganeering by Opposition members, with Speaker Om Birla urging them to follow parliamentary norms and not lower the dignity and traditions of the House while registering their protest. He also said that breaching decorum could undermine public trust in the democratic system.

Before adjourning the House, the Speaker said, "In this country, there have been governments in power during different periods. However, in my opinion, even after being in government for such a long time, we are breaking the dignity and traditions of this House." "There is a proper way to protest, and there can be different methods of protest. But if you leave your designated place and go to another area to break the decorum of the House, then the trust and confidence of the people in the democratic system will diminishm" he said.

Protest Over Suspension of 8 MPs

The Opposition members were protesting over the suspension of eight MPs during the previous day's Budget Session. The suspended MPs include Congress members Hibi Eden, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Manickam Tagore, Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Prashant Yadaorao Padole, Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, and Dean Kuriakose, as well as CPI(M) MP S Venkatesan. (ANI)