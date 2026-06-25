Congress leader Salman Khurshid accused the Union government of stifling democratic voices and dissent. He said the government believes the Opposition has no right to an opinion and questioned the use of democracy if concerns cannot be raised.

Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Thursday accused the Union government of stifling democratic voices, asserting that it views the Opposition's right to dissent as non-existent. "It seems the government believes that the Opposition has no right to voice its opinion," Khurshid stated while addressing the media.

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Speaking to ANI, he asked what was the use of democracy is if the Opposition is not able to raise concerns. "If the Opposition is not able to say what it wants, then what is its use in a democracy? First, such an attack is on the Opposition, then it is on those who raise complaints, like the farmers and now students. We are repeatedly seeing what is happening to those who are raising their voices against the scandal that has happened in Bihar. It is before you how a government which talks about the Constitution is the one crushing it," he said.

Khurshid on 50th anniversary of Emergency

Addressing the government's recent emphasis on the Emergency, which marks 50 years this year, Khurshid argued that any discussion on the period must be balanced and factually comprehensive. He highlighted that actions taken during the Emergency were conducted under the provisions of the Constitution and were even accepted by the Constitutional bench of the Supreme Court at the time. "50 years later, this government is once again recalling the Emergency. They can say whatever they want about the Emergency, but they should mention the context, its result, and provide complete facts. One thing they should make clear is that at the time, the Constitutional bench of the Supreme Court had also accepted it. Whatever we did at that time, we did it; they (BJP) can comment as much as they want on whether it was right or wrong, but they should not forget that what we did was done under the provisions of the Constitution," he said.

Speaking on NCERT introducing a section on Emergency in Class IX textbook, Khurshid said, "We have no objection to it, but it should be presented mentioning the right context so that people can judge accordingly." (ANI)