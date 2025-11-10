The Health Ministry has amended organ transplant rules, removing the mandatory Clinical Specular equipment for corneal transplant centres. This change aims to ease challenges for smaller eye centers and improve access to eye donation services.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in alignment with the Government's vision to promote equitable access to organ and tissue transplantation services has notified the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues (Amendment) Rules, 2025 under the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act, 1994 on November 6, a release said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

This amendment which further strengthens the National Organ Transplant Programme (NOTP), aims to streamline the functioning of corneal transplantation centres and facilitate wider accessibility to eye donation and transplantation services across the country.

Key Amendment Removes Equipment Mandate

The mandatory requirement of the Clinical Specular equipment in Corneal Transplantation Centres has now been removed under this amendment. This change has been introduced after careful consideration of expert recommendations and stakeholder consultations.

Easing Challenges for Smaller Eye Centres

The amendment is expected to ease infrastructural and operational challenges, particularly for smaller eye centers in rural and semi-urban areas, thereby enhancing the overall availability and accessibility to the corneal transplantation services in the country.

This progressive amendment will serve as a long-term measure to strengthen the country's cornea donation and transplantation ecosystem. (ANI)