Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat criticised the Modi govt for blocking Rahul Gandhi from citing Gen Naravane's unpublished memoir on the China issue in Parliament, asserting that the government is afraid of those who ask questions.

'Govt Afraid of Questions': Congress Slams Centre

Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat criticised the Narendra Modi government for blocking Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi from citing former Army Chief General MM Naravane's unpublished memoir, saying that the public has the right to know India's position on China and Prime Minister Modi's stance on the issue. He asserted that the central government was afraid of those who ask questions.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

On Tuesday, Bhagat told ANI, "The book not being published is not a factor. The things that Rahul Gandhi has said have our ex-army chief deny? The important thing is the situation that has arisen before the country with China: what is our stand, and what is PM Modi's stand? This is the right of the country to know. This government is not afraid of questions. It is afraid of those who ask questions."

Controversy Over Unpublished Memoir

The controversy began after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi quoted excerpts from the memoir in Parliament. He cited a 2023 social media post by General Naravane to support his claim that the book was available for purchase. Earlier, speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Rahul Gandhi referred to General Naravane's 2023 post on X and said the memoir was available for sale online.

Naravane, Publisher Confirm Book Not Released

Meanwhile, former Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane confirmed that his memoir in discussion, "Four Stars of Destiny", has not yet been published, backing Penguin Random House India's statement. Sharing a post on X, Gen Naravane wrote, "This is the status of the book."

This comes after Penguin Random House India issued a fresh statement earlier in response to an allegation by Rahul Gandhi, clarifying that the book was announced and listed for pre-order but hasn't yet entered publication, distribution, or sale. Any circulating copies are unauthorised and constitute copyright infringement.

A political row has erupted after Rahul Gandhi sought to quote from the "pre-print book" of Naravane's memoir during his speech in Lok Sabha on the motion of Thanks to the President's Address last week, with the treasury benches strongly opposing his remarks. The Speaker passed a ruling, asking the LoP not to quote unpublished literature.