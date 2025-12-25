National Consumer Day 2025, themed 'Efficient and Speedy Disposal through Digital Justice,' saw the govt highlight digital reforms. Over 1.4 lakh cases were disposed of in 2025, and new initiatives were launched to speed up consumer justice.

The Department of Consumer Affairs, Government of India, today celebrated National Consumer Day 2025 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, with a strong focus on accelerating consumer justice delivery through digital reforms, data-driven grievance redressal, and strengthened regulatory enforcement.

The theme for National Consumer Day 2025 -- "Efficient and Speedy Disposal through Digital Justice" -- underscores the Department's sustained efforts to reduce pendency, enhance transparency, and improve access to justice in line with the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution stated in a release.

Inaugural Address Highlights

Joshi, in his Inaugural Address, highlighted that "The theme 'Efficient and Speedy Disposal through Digital Justice' reflects our firm resolve to ensure that consumer justice is timely, accessible and responsive. As of December 2025, over 1.4 lakh cases were disposed of during the year, with over 90,000 hearings conducted through video conferencing, demonstrating the growing impact of technology-enabled consumer justice." He further stated that "the National Consumer Helpline has emerged as a strong pre-litigation grievance redressal mechanism, facilitating refunds of ₹42.6 crore across 30 sectors by resolving over 63,800 refund-related grievances between April and December 2025. To safeguard consumers against unfair trade practices, the Central Consumer Protection Authority has issued over 450 class action notices and imposed penalties exceeding ₹2.13 crore, including action against misleading advertisements and dark patterns in digital markets. Guided by the principle of 'Grahak Devo Bhavah', consumer protection remains central to our governance ethos, ensuring fair, safe and trustworthy markets for every consumer."

Empowering Consumers Through Digital India

B.L. Verma, Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution remarked, "Today, consumers play a pivotal role in the nation's economy and are among the strongest forces in strengthening India. Flagship initiatives such as Digital India, Startup India and Make in India have empowered consumers by making them informed, aware and rights-enabled. "From small vendors to local markets adopting digital payments, India has demonstrated that it is a nation that embraces technology, reflecting the spirit of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'. Through sustained outreach such as the 'Jago Grahak Jago' campaign, citizens across all sections now know where to seek redressal." he added.

Minister of State for Consumer Affairs B.L. Verma said informed and empowered consumers are a cornerstone of India's economic growth. He credited initiatives such as Digital India and the Jago Grahak Jago campaign for enabling citizens across urban and rural areas to understand their rights and seek timely redressal.

Key MoUs and Collaborations

An MoU was signed between the National Test House (NTH) and the Defence Materials and Stores Research and Development Establishment (DMSRDE), DRDO, to enhance cooperation in testing, research and quality assurance. Another MoU was signed between the National Test House (NTH) and India Post, aimed at expanding outreach, logistics support and service delivery. An MoU was exchanged between Kendriya Bhandar and the National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India (NCCF) to strengthen cooperative retail operations and consumer access.

New Digital Initiatives Launched

Several digital initiatives were launched, including, AI-enabled National Consumer Helpline (NCH) Dashboard - Launched in collaboration with IIT Kanpur to strengthen data-driven grievance redressal and proactive consumer protection. Reparability Index Logo - Unveiled by the Hon'ble Minister, conceptualised through a nationwide competition with MyGov and the Chair on Consumer Law, National Law University Delhi, promoting sustainable consumption and the right to repair. National Quiz on Consumer Awareness - Launched on MyGov platform to encourage citizen engagement with consumer rights and grievance redressal mechanisms, open for participation till 15 March 2026. Laboratory Data Acquisition System (LDAS) at National Test House (NER), Guwahati - Inaugurated to modernize testing infrastructure digitally.

Regulatory and Legal Reforms

Legal Metrology Reforms

Regulatory reforms under the Legal Metrology framework were also included, such as, GATC Rules Reforms - Major reforms in Government Approved Test Centre rules highlighted. First GATC Verification Certificate - Issued by National Test House (Eastern Region), Kolkata. New Rules for Evidential Breath Analysers - Notified to strengthen regulatory compliance. High-Precision Weighing Initiatives - Ensuring accurate measurement of gold and precious metals to protect consumers.

In the area of regulatory reforms, significant changes under the Legal Metrology (Government Approved Test Centre - GATC) Rules, 2013 were highlighted, including the authorisation of private entities for the verification of weights and measures. To enhance ease of doing business, 11 entities were granted the status of Government Approved Test Centres. This marks the first time that private entities have been given GATC status. The reform also expanded the range of instruments covered for verification, including equipment such as breath analysers, weighing scales, water meters, and others.

Consumer Awareness and Standards Initiatives

Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) National-Level Online Quiz - Launched for students of MoU partner institutions. Five New Indian Standards Released - covering key consumer-facing sectors. 'Be an Empowered Consumer' Campaign - Launched in collaboration with Meta under the Jago Grahak Jago programme. 'Smart Consumer Challenge' - Gamified learning initiative under Jago Grahak Jago programme. Consumer Awareness India Tour (Upbhokta Jagrukta Bharat Yatra) - Flagged off virtually to promote consumer awareness and fair market practices nationwide, led by the Consumer Federation of India.

Launch of New Publications and Resources

E-book: "Coaching and Consumer Rights" - developed in collaboration with National University of Study and Research in Law (NUSRL), Ranchi, documenting evidence-based actions taken by the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) against misleading advertisements by coaching institutes and promoting transparency and accountability in the sector. E-book: "Central Consumer Protection Authority: A Visual Chronicle of Consumer Rights in India (July 2020 - August 2025)" - Released with NLSIU, Bengaluru, highlighting key enforcement actions and policy interventions over five years. E-Digest of Judgments - Developed by NLU Delhi to provide a consolidated reference of Supreme Court, High Court, and NCDRC decisions. NLU Delhi Chair Newsletter - Compiles key CCPA decisions of 2024 with concise summaries for consumers, regulators, policymakers, and businesses. These publications are made available through the Ministry's official website.

Opening Remarks by Secretary, Consumer Affairs

The event commenced with the Opening Remarks by Smt. Nidhi Khare, Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs, who said, "In this digital era, we have tried to harness technology, as it has transformed the way we connect, work, and now seek justice. The National Consumer Helpline has been scaled up to function in an omnichannel mode and revamped with AI tools to revolutionize virtual hearings. Consumers can participate from anywhere and file complaints effortlessly. At the same time, we are preserving the human touch to ensure that no consumer is left behind. Together, we are building a system that is fair, equitable, and future-ready."

The event witnessed participation from Members of NCDRC and Presidents/Members of State and District Consumer Commissions, Senior officials from BIS, NTH, Legal Metrology and other government bodies and Principal Secretaries from States, academia, consumer organisations, law firms, industry bodies and e-commerce platforms

Technical Sessions on Key Consumer Issues

After the inaugural session, three technical sessions are held on strengthening Consumer Grievance Redressal through Pre-Litigation (NCH), E-Jagriti: Transforming Consumer Justice Delivery, combating Unfair Trade Practices and Dark Patterns in Digital Markets

About National Consumer Day

National Consumer Day is observed annually on 24 December to commemorate the enactment of the Consumer Protection Act, 1986, which laid the foundation for India's consumer protection framework. The observance reaffirms the Government of India's commitment to safeguarding consumer interests through continuous strengthening of legal, regulatory and institutional mechanisms.

The Consumer Protection Act, 2019 further reinforced this framework by introducing technology-enabled grievance redressal, modern enforcement tools and enhanced regulatory oversight. (ANI)