Governor Kavinder Gupta stresses the preservation of Sanskrit, urging the youth to view it as a vital pillar of India's cultural identity, intellectual heritage, and scientific tradition to help realize the vision of a developed India.

Promoting Sanskrit and India's Ancient Heritage

Governor of Himachal Pradesh, Kavinder Gupta, on Saturday called for renewed efforts to preserve and promote Sanskrit and India’s rich knowledge traditions, saying that the country’s civilisational heritage must be presented to the younger generation in a comprehensive and balanced manner. Addressing the Akhil Bharatiya Sanskrit Bharati Conference at Malkwal near Nurpur in Kangra district, the Governor said Sanskrit was not merely a language but the foundation of India’s civilisational, cultural and intellectual heritage.

"Through the Vedas, Upanishads, Ramayana and Mahabharata, Sanskrit had preserved and transmitted India’s traditions of knowledge, philosophy, science, ethics and values for thousands of years." The Governor said India’s history and educational discourse should give due recognition to the contributions of its ancient scholars, scientists and knowledge traditions.

Connecting Tradition with Modern Progress

Referring to Aryabhata, Panini, Charaka, Sushruta, Varahamihira and Bhaskaracharya, he said their contributions had enriched global knowledge and should be presented to the younger generation with greater clarity. He said the study of Indian history should not remain confined to empires and foreign invasions. “Our young generation should have a comprehensive and balanced understanding of India’s glorious past, including the contributions of our sages, scholars, scientists and knowledge traditions,” he said.

Highlighting Takshashila and Nalanda as symbols of India’s longstanding tradition of scholarship, the Governor said India had once attracted students and scholars from across the world and should once again strengthen its position as a global centre of knowledge and innovation.

Government Initiatives and Future Vision

The Governor appreciated the initiatives of the Central Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for preserving and promoting Indian languages, cultural heritage and traditional knowledge systems. He highlighted the National Education Policy-2020, establishment of Central Sanskrit Universities, encouragement to Sanskrit studies and research, and preservation of ancient manuscripts as important steps in this direction. He said the vision of “Virasat bhi, Vikas bhi” and the national resolve of Viksit Bharat@2047 called for a meaningful integration of India’s heritage with contemporary development.

"Ancient knowledge traditions, he said, must be connected with modern science, research, Artificial Intelligence and digital technologies. Sanskrit literature contains valuable knowledge relating to mathematics, astronomy, Ayurveda, grammar and philosophy, which should be subjected to authentic and scientific research and presented before the world."

Sanskrit in Himachal Pradesh

Referring to Himachal Pradesh, Kavinder Gupta said Devbhoomi Himachal was a land of sages, ancient temples, spiritual traditions and rich cultural heritage. "The State’s local languages and dialects carry several Sanskrit-origin words and linguistic influences." He particularly mentioned the Gaddi dialect of Bharmour in Chamba, ancient inscriptions and material preserved in the Tankri script as important aspects of the region’s linguistic heritage. He noted that Sanskrit was accorded the status of the second official language of Himachal Pradesh in 2019 and called upon universities and educational institutions to further promote Sanskrit studies, research and innovation.

He also emphasised that mother tongues can survive only when they are used in everyday life and encouraged families to promote their use at home. Appreciating the work of Sanskrit Bharati, the Governor said the organisation was making commendable efforts to take Sanskrit to the masses and promote its use in daily life. He urged its workers, teachers and scholars to expand the movement across schools, colleges and universities.

The Governor appealed to the youth to look at Sanskrit not merely as a subject for examinations, but as an invaluable part of India’s cultural identity and knowledge heritage. He stressed that all Indian languages must be respected and promoted while ensuring that Sanskrit receives its rightful place in the country’s intellectual and cultural landscape. “Modernity and tradition are not contradictory; they complement each other. Our heritage is our strength, and this strength can contribute significantly to the realisation of Viksit Bharat,” he said.

The Governor also paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 151st birth anniversary, recalling his decisive leadership in strengthening India’s unity and integrity. He said Patel’s contribution to national integration would always remain an inspiration for the nation. He also administered the National Unity Pledge to the participants on the occasion of National Unity Day.