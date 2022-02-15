  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Government to receive first supply of Corbevax vaccine on February 15

    The 300 million dose supply comes just a day after the Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI) recommended emergency use authorization for Corbevax for children aged 12 to 18, subject to certain conditions.

    Government to receive first supply of Corbevax vaccine on February 15 - ADT
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Hyderabad, First Published Feb 15, 2022, 10:12 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The Central government will receive its first supply of 300 million doses of Biological E's Covid-19 vaccine, Corbevax, from Tuesday. The order for the doses was placed on August 21, 2021, as per the report released by the Business Standard. 

    According to the report, Biological E already produced 250 million doses of Corbevax and aimed to finish the remaining doses in a few weeks. Last year, the Centre paid the Hyderabad-based company an advance payment of Rs 1,500 crore. A total of 300 million doses are to be supplied to the government. The supply came after the Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI) suggested the emergency use of the authorization to Corbevax for children between the ages of 12-18, subjected to certain conditions. 

    The DGCI is expected to give final approval to the two-dose vaccine soon. Official sources told ANI on Monday that the price of Corbevax, excluding taxes, is expected to be Rs 145.

    Last December, the DGCI approved Corbevax for restricted use in an emergency in adults. However, the vaccine is not yet included in the ongoing vaccination drive in the country. 

    Corbevax is India's first indigenously developed RBD protein sub-unit vaccine against Covid-19, according to the Union Health Ministry.

    It will be the second vaccine to receive an emergency use authorization for children under 18, following Bharat Biotech's Covaxin. As per the above sources, Biological E will soon submit data for clinical trials of Corbevax on children under the age of 12.

    Currently, the Centre has not decided to vaccinate children under 15 years. A total of  6,71,46,856 vaccine doses are administrated to children between the ages of 15-18. Over 5.21 crore children have received the first dose, with the remaining 1,50,14,801 fully immunized.

    Also Read: Coronavirus: India approves two vaccines and anti-viral drug in one day

    Also Read: Over 5 crore teens in 15-18 age group administered first dose of COVID vaccine

    Also Read: Fully inoculated individuals show COVID vaccine effectiveness of 99.3%: Mansukh Mandaviya

    Last Updated Feb 15, 2022, 10:12 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Governor Exclusive Arif Mohammad Khan on Hijab row, UCC, Saffronisation and more

    Kerala Governor Exclusive: Arif Mohammad Khan on Hijab row, UCC, Saffronisation, and more

    Exclusive Why saffron does not have religious overtones, explains Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan-dnm

    Exclusive: Why saffron does not have religious overtones, explains Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan

    Kerala Governor Exclusive: Has Uniform Civil Code threatened Muslims in other nations? NO-dnm

    Kerala Governor Exclusive: ‘Has Uniform Civil Code threatened Muslims in other nations? NO’

    Exclusive Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on what Quran say on Hijab

    Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan Exclusive: 'Context of Hijab has disappeared'

    UP Election 2022: Yogi's garmi has cooled down in first two phases of polls, says Yadav-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Yogi's ‘garmi’ has cooled down in first two phases of polls, says Yadav

    Recent Stories

    Anupamaa update: What happened on Valentine's Day? Have Anuj Kapadia, Anupamaa become neighbours? RCB

    Anupamaa update: What happened on Valentine's Day? Have Anuj Kapadia, Anupamaa become neighbours?

    Here how Samantha Ruth Prabhu celebrated Valentine's Day; check out pictures RCB

    Here's how Samantha Ruth Prabhu celebrated Valentine's Day; check out pictures

    Ukraine Russia crisis Here s a brief timeline about the conflict gcw

    Ukraine- Russia crisis: Here's a brief timeline about the conflict

    Kerala Governor Exclusive Arif Mohammad Khan on Hijab row, UCC, Saffronisation and more

    Kerala Governor Exclusive: Arif Mohammad Khan on Hijab row, UCC, Saffronisation, and more

    Ukraine President says Russia may attack on Feb 16 then issues a clarification gcw

    Ukraine President says Russia may attack on Feb 16, then issues a clarification

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive Interview: IUML Lok Sabha MP ET Mohammed Basheer on the Hijab controversy

    Exclusive: 'Hijab row could have been avoided; Govt can't ignore Constitution'

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs OFC: Odisha FC has to keep its heads up - Kino Garcia on Mumbai City loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC has to keep its heads up - Kino Garcia

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs OFC: Mumbai City wants to build its momentum going into the final games - Des Buckingham on Odisha Fc win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Mumbai City wants to build its momentum going into the final games - Des Buckingham

    Video Icon
    Karnataka hijab row: 13 students boycott preparatory exams, say will quit school-ycb

    Karnataka hijab row: 13 students boycott preparatory exams, say will quit school

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC bs OFC Match Highlights (Game 90): Mumbai City demolishes Odisha FC 4-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 90): Mumbai City demolishes Odisha FC 4-1

    Video Icon