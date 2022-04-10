Government has no vengeance against any faith: Karnataka HM

Following the opposition and a portion of the media labelling Karnataka Home Minister Araga Janendra "unfit" and seeking his resignation for his recent sectarian twist to an alleged road rage murder, Jnanendra expressed his anguish. He further stated that the BJP administration treats everyone equally. Concerning right-wing gangs attacking Muslim pushcart merchants, the HM stated that he has requested a report and has promised action.

Stressing that the BJP government does not have any vengeance on Muslims or any community, Home Minister Araga Janendra said the government is only concerned about law and order and peace. Following the recent controversy, he said the murder in Bengaluru took place because the victim refused to speak in 'Urdu'. The issue became political as the opposition countered the government as the Bengaluru police has contradicted the home minister's statement.

Janendra speaking to Asianet Newsable said he was pained by comments against him. From CM transferring the controversial case to CID, issues like Hindu groups call for a ban on Muslims, group targeting Muslim shops and vandalizing, and right-wing leaders provoking statements, Jnanendra reacted. Here is the excerpts from his short interview.

What do you say on CM handing over the case to CID?

He said, "We have handed over the case to CID. As a Home Minister, to manage the situation, I need to give some statements and all that is made with only good intentions and to manage confusion. It pained me as people started to certify me as 'unfit'. Nothing like that (Law and order situation), all we want is a good law and order."

He further said as there is a controversy surrounding the issue (Chandru's murder), there should be a fair probe and accused persons should be punished according to law. "You all have seen the video, the victim was inhumanly murdered," he added.

Janendra said, "It should be probed from all the possible angles and this is the direction that has been given to the police (CID). Wanted to know whether the accused person is affiliated to any organizations, what is their intention."

The Hindu groups are daily coming with ban after ban on Muslims and it may create law and order issues. What is your take on it?

Janendra said, "See those who create law and order, police will take action and ensure the peace is protected. The government has no vengeance on any religion or a community, it will work within the legal framework."

Speaking on religious leaders and right-wing leaders provoking statements, the Karnataka Home Minister said, "We should see where all the statements have created a law and order issue, if at all any untoward incident takes place, action will be taken. We will not give importance to discussions in the media. At present only discussions are taking place in the media and if any provocation comes and if it leads to law and order situation, police have been directed to take legal action."

Further speaking on vandalizing pushcarts of Muslim vendors, he said, "I have asked for a report on the issue and if found any violation, serious action will be initiated (against Sri Rama Sene activists)."

What do you have to say of the current situation in Karnataka?

The issue started with Hijab, even after the court order, there was a bandh called by Muslims and from there reaction began. He said, "We cannot say where it can lead to. We all should live in peace, no one should attempt to disturb the peace (Right-wing activists calling for a ban on Muslims). Don't want any unwanted interference (by right-wing groups), we are watching the movements and if required we will also issue them a warning."

