Delhi Weather, April 3: Mercury to reach 38°C, brace for intense heat

Delhi weather on Thursday

On Thursday, Delhi will see hot and dry weather, with temperatures soaring to uncomfortable levels. The maximum temperature is expected to reach 38°C.
 

Temperature Overview

Max Temperature: 38°C 
Min Temperature: 21°C 
Real Feel: 39°C 

Sunrise and Sunset Timings

Sunrise: 6:09 AM
Sunset: 6:41 PM

Stay Hydrated

Drink plenty of water and avoid excessive caffeine or alcohol.
 

Take precautions

If you must go outside, wear light clothing, use sunscreen, and carry an umbrella or hat.

