Delhi Weather, April 3: Mercury to reach 38°C, brace for intense heat

On Thursday, Delhi will see hot and dry weather, with temperatures soaring to uncomfortable levels. The maximum temperature is expected to reach 38°C.
Max Temperature: 38°C
Min Temperature: 21°C
Real Feel: 39°C
Sunrise: 6:09 AM
Sunset: 6:41 PM
Drink plenty of water and avoid excessive caffeine or alcohol.
If you must go outside, wear light clothing, use sunscreen, and carry an umbrella or hat.
