Gorakhpur's Akshita Gupta topped the ICSE Board district exams with 99.4%. She credited her teachers for her success and shared her ambition to study science and become a scientist. CISCE also announced a high pass percentage for ICSE and ISC exams.

ICSE Board district topper Akshita Gupta, who secured an impressive 99.4% marks in the examinations, on Thursday expressed happiness over her performance and credited her teachers for helping her achieve the milestone. She also shared her ambition of pursuing science in higher studies.

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Speaking after the declaration of ICSE results, Akshita said she was satisfied with her result and acknowledged the role of her mentors in her academic journey. "I am very happy and satisfied that my hard work has paid off. My teachers have always been very supportive, clearing my doubts and strengthening my base," she said. Sharing her future plans, the topper added that she has chosen the science stream for her next academic phase. "I have chosen the PCM stream for 11th, and I wish to eventually become a scientist," Akshita said.

CISCE Announces Strong Overall Performance

Meanwhile, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) announced strong results for both ICSE and ISC examinations, with officials highlighting consistent performance across regions. CISCE Chief Executive and Secretary Dr. Joseph Emmanuel said this year's results reflect steady academic performance across the board. "This year, ICSE and ISC results have been declared today. Both ICSE and ISC have a record percentage of 99.13 and 99.18 per cent students successfully qualified for the exam," he said.

He added that the number of candidates appearing for the examinations was significant, with lakhs of students taking part across India and abroad. "ICSE has 2,58,000 candidates who appeared for the exam, and for ISC Class 12, 1,03,000 candidates appeared for the exam," Emmanuel said.

Highlighting regional trends, he noted that students from multiple states performed strongly. "Almost every state has done extremely well. The large number of schools are from West Bengal, Karnataka, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. In all these states, performance of schools is really welcoming and very appreciable," he said.

Emmanuel also advised students to focus beyond marks and develop long-term skills. "Marks don't matter every time. It's your efficiency, your competency and the skills that you develop during school years," he said, encouraging students to stay focused in future academic pursuits.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Thursday declared the results of the ICSE (Class X) and ISC (Class XII) Year 2026 main examinations, bringing an end to the wait for lakhs of students across the country.

Girls Outperform Boys in Both ICSE and ISC Exams

According to an official statement, the results indicate consistently high levels of achievement, with overall pass percentages remaining above 99%. The ISC (Class XII) examination recorded an overall pass percentage of 99.13%, with girls securing 99.48% and boys 98.81%, as stated in the release. Similarly, the ICSE (Class X) examination recorded an overall pass percentage of 99.18%, with girls achieving a pass rate of 99.46% and boys 98.93%, once again, girls outperforming boys in both examinations. (ANI)