Petrol and diesel prices in India are updated daily at 6 am under a dynamic pricing system. On September 24, rates in major metropolitan cities remained unchanged. Retail fuel prices vary significantly across different cities and states due to local taxes, transportation costs, and dealer commissions.

Petrol and diesel prices in India are updated daily, with retail rates revised from 6 am under the dynamic fuel pricing system. On Thursday, September 24, petrol and diesel prices in major metro cities remained unchanged, with the latest rates reflecting the prevailing domestic fuel pricing structure.

For motorists, checking the latest fuel prices before heading to a petrol pump can help them keep track of their daily commuting and travel expenses. Rates can vary considerably between cities because the final retail price includes several components beyond the base cost of fuel.

The latest city-wise petrol and diesel prices for September 24 are provided below. Consumers should note that fuel prices can differ even between neighbouring cities because taxation and other local charges vary from state to state.

Petrol and Diesel Prices Today — September 24

City Petrol (Rs/litre) Diesel (Rs/litre) Delhi Rs 102.12 Rs 95.20 Mumbai Rs 111.21 Rs 97.83 Kolkata Rs 113.51 Rs 99.82 Chennai Rs 107.77 Rs 99.55 Bengaluru Rs 111.68 Rs 99.56 Hyderabad Rs 116.15 Rs 104.23

State-level taxes, including VAT, transportation expenses, dealer commissions and other charges contribute to differences in petrol and diesel prices across locations. As a result, consumers in different states can pay different amounts even when the broader movement in fuel prices remains similar.

Global crude oil prices are another important factor influencing the domestic fuel market. Changes in international crude prices, along with fluctuations in the rupee's value against the US dollar, can affect the cost structure for oil marketing companies. However, the retail price paid by consumers also depends on taxes and other local components.

Major metropolitan cities continue to be closely watched because they serve as reference points for consumers tracking daily fuel-price movements. Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata and Hyderabad are among the cities for which consumers regularly check the latest petrol and diesel rates.

Fuel prices are generally updated at 6 am each day. Consumers can therefore check the applicable rate before refuelling, particularly when there are changes in the domestic or international oil market.