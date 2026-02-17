A Gorakhpur doctor alleged receiving an extortion threat of Rs 15 lakh from a 'history-sheeter'. However, a police investigation has revealed a prior business connection and fallout between the doctor and the accused, suggesting a personal dispute.

Doctor Alleges Extortion Threat

A Gorakhpur-based doctor, Pankaj Kumar Dixit, has alleged that he received an extortion threat call on February 12, in which the caller, identifying himself as Rahul Sharma, allegedly demanded Rs 15 lakh and threatened to disrupt the functioning of his hospital. Speaking to ANI, Dixit said he has submitted a written complaint to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), who has assured appropriate action in the matter.

As per the Doctor, he received the threat call between 10:30 and 10:45 pm. "On the 12th February, between 10:30 and 10:45 pm, I received a call in which the caller introduced himself as Rahul Sharma. After identifying himself as Rahul Sharma, he began abusing me... and asks to give him Rs 15 lakhs. Otherwise, he won't let me run the hospital or live peacefully," Dixit said.

The doctor said he had never faced a situation like this before and described the caller as a history-sheeter with a prior record of similar incidents. "After identifying himself as Rahul Sharma, he began abusing me... and asks to give him Rs 15 lakhs. Otherwise, he won't let me run the hospital or live peacefully. I filed a written complaint with the SSP today, and he has ensured that action will be taken. This has never happened to me before... People have said that he is a history-sheeter and has done similar things before," Dr Dixit said.

Police Investigation Reveals Prior Connection

Following the complaint, police initiated an immediate investigation into the matter. Abhinav Tyagi, SP City, Gorakhpur, while speaking to reporters, revealed that the investigation has uncovered a prior connection between the plaintiff and the defendant. "Pankaj Kumar Dixit filed a petition stating that he received a call from an unknown number. The caller identified himself as Rahul Sharma and demanded some money. An immediate investigation was initiated into the matter. The investigation revealed that the plaintiff and defendant had known each other for a long time and worked together," said SP Tyagi.

He further revealed that the dispute appeared to stem from a business fallout between the plaintiff and defendant. "Some time ago, they separated their businesses and began running separate hospitals. This dispute arose between them. This petition has been filed by the plaintiff in connection with this matter," the SP said.

Lastly, Tyagi assured that the matter is being investigated and that further action would be taken based on the findings. "This petition is being investigated in detail. Further action will be taken based on whatever facts emerge from the investigation," he added. (ANI)