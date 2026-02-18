Google's Parthasarthy Ranganathan hailed discussions on AI for social good at the India AI Impact Summit, calling it 'transformational'. CEO Sundar Pichai added that AI is the 'biggest platform shift' and that Google wants to partner with India.

Parthasarthy Ranganathan, Vice President, Technical Fellow at Google, hailed the discussions on the application of AI for social good at the India AI Impact Summit 2026. Speaking with ANI, Ranganathan expressed excitement over the diverse perspectives shared at the platform. He further lauded AI as a "transformational technology" that impacts all aspects of human life. He also expressed optimism for the upcoming discussions at the Summit.

A 'Transformational Technology'

".. It's really valuable to bring everybody together and have these kinds of discussions, bring diverse perspectives. It's been fantastic to see the discussion so far... AI is a very transformational technology, and it's already affecting pretty much all aspects of our lives. Education, entertainment, productivity, workforce, and health. So to me, it's particularly important to start thinking about how we can apply AI for social good. I like the theme of this conference, which focuses on the impact of AI for good. I'm very excited about AI for healthcare...," Ranganathan stated.

Google's Partnership with India

Earlier in the day, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said that AI was the biggest platform shift in our lifetime and that India stands to have an extraordinary trajectory with this technology. Speaking at a special event hosted by Google on the sidelines of the AI-India Impact Summit, Pichai said that Google wants to be a partner with India in its AI journey.

"I believe India is going to have an extraordinary trajectory with AI, and we want to be a partner. AI is the biggest platform shift of our lifetimes and one of the most powerful tools to solve problems and improve lives at planetary scale. Whether it's making diseases more detectable and treatable, communities more resilient, or learning more accessible. For countries like India, AI presents a chance to leapfrog age-old gaps and create new opportunities. These also happen to be the places where we see the greatest adoption and optimism for AI technologies, which I don't think is a coincidence. Google has been investing in AI for more than a decade because we see it as the most important way to advance our mission," he said. Pichai also announced the India America Connect initiative, which will deliver new subsea cable routes to increase AI connectivity, along with several other initiatives of Google. (ANI)