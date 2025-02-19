Google unveils futuristic campus Ananta in Bengaluru. WATCH videos and pics

Google has inaugurated Ananta, one of its largest global campuses, in Bengaluru. Designed for innovation, sustainability, and accessibility, the campus reinforces Google's commitment to India’s digital transformation and global tech leadership.

In a major boost to India's digital ecosystem, Google has inaugurated its new state-of-the-art campus, Ananta, in Bengaluru. Named after the Sanskrit word for 'limitless,' Ananta is one of Google's largest global offices, reinforcing the company's long-term commitment to India's technological advancement.

With a growing focus on building solutions from India for the world, Google is taking its commitment to the next level with the launch of Ananta, one of its largest global offices.

Ananta: A milestone in Google’s India journey

Located in Bengaluru, one of the world's fastest-growing technology hubs, Ananta is a landmark campus designed as a collaboration between Google India and a local development and design team.

The name Ananta, derived from Sanskrit, means ‘infinite’ or ‘limitless’—reflecting the vast potential of technology to transform lives. This new campus represents Google’s evolving vision of the workplace, designed to foster collaboration, innovation, and inclusivity.

A workplace designed for creativity and connection

Ananta is more than just an office; it’s a space built to spark innovation. Its sculpted architectural design ensures natural light, panoramic views, and an open environment that encourages teamwork.

Each floor is structured like a city grid, making navigation seamless with interconnected ‘streets’ and distinct ‘neighborhoods’ that provide spaces for collaboration while also offering private nooks for focused work.

At the core of Ananta is Sabha, a vast central gathering space designed to foster conversations and community interactions.

Prioritizing accessibility and employee well-being

Google has placed a strong emphasis on accessibility at Ananta. The campus features tactile flooring to aid navigation for the visually impaired, braille-enabled features, and fully accessible amenities.

Inspired by Bengaluru’s ‘Garden City’ heritage, the campus integrates lush green landscapes, walking trails, and jogging paths — creating an environment that promotes both productivity and relaxation.

Sustainable and locally sourced design

Google’s commitment to sustainability is reflected in Ananta’s eco-friendly design:

100% wastewater recycling and rainwater harvesting ensure responsible water use.

Smart glass installations, one of India’s largest, help regulate temperature and reduce energy consumption.

Locally sourced materials have been used extensively in the interiors, supporting regional craftsmanship.

Shaping the future from India, for the world

Ananta represents Google’s unwavering commitment to India — not only as a key market but as a global innovation hub. This new campus will play a vital role in:

Developing world-class products that address both local and global challenges.

Strengthening partnerships with businesses and startups.

Accelerating digital transformation through cutting-edge research and development.

With Ananta, Google is reaffirming its mission to build, innovate, and solve complex global challenges—starting from India.

