A Google software engineer was reportedly rejected by an Indian startup due to his low college CGPA, despite his significant experience and high salary. The incident went viral, sparking a widespread debate on hiring practices in the tech industry.

A software engineer working at Google and reportedly earning around Rs 80 lakh per annum has triggered widespread discussion online after allegedly being rejected by an Indian startup over his college CGPA. The incident, first reported by Hindustan Times, has reignited debate around hiring practices, academic filters and the relevance of college scores in the technology industry.

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According to the report, the candidate shared that despite having experience at one of the world’s biggest technology companies and drawing a high salary package, he was turned down because his academic scores did not meet the startup’s eligibility criteria. The revelation quickly went viral on social media platforms, where users questioned whether rigid CGPA requirements still make sense in skill-driven industries like tech.

The incident gained traction after screenshots and posts discussing the rejection began circulating online. Many users expressed disbelief that professional experience and real-world technical skills could be overlooked due to college performance from years earlier.

One user reportedly commented that the situation showed “how outdated some hiring systems still are,” while another wrote that “industry experience should matter more than marks once someone has already proven themselves professionally.” Several people also shared personal stories of being rejected from opportunities because of academic cut-offs despite years of work experience.

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The debate also highlighted the divide between traditional hiring practices and modern skill-based recruitment approaches increasingly adopted by global technology firms. Many internet users argued that startups, which are often associated with innovation and flexibility, should focus more on practical expertise rather than rigid academic metrics.

At the same time, some users defended the company’s right to maintain internal hiring standards and eligibility requirements. A few commenters noted that startups may use CGPA filters to manage large applicant pools or maintain specific recruitment benchmarks.

The viral discussion has once again brought attention to the pressure Indian students face regarding academic performance and career opportunities. In India’s highly competitive education and employment landscape, CGPA and entrance exam scores often continue influencing recruitment decisions long after graduation.

As conversations continue online, the incident has become a talking point about whether companies should rethink traditional hiring filters in an era where skills, experience and adaptability increasingly define professional success

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