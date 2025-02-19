'From eradication of Sanatana Dharma to Hindi language war': Times when Udhayanadhi Stalin stoked row (WATCH)

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has made several remarks time and again that have sparked controversy, particularly concerning Sanatana Dharma and the 'imposition of the Hindi language'.

On September 2, 2023, during a conference organized by the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers Association, Udhayanidhi Stalin compared Sanatana Dharma to diseases like malaria and dengue, stating that it should be eradicated rather than merely opposed.

Sanatana Dharma row

Stalin junior argued that Sanatana Dharma is against social justice and equality. Despite facing widespread criticism and legal challenges, including multiple FIRs and a rebuke from the Supreme Court, Stalin stood by his comments, asserting his readiness to face any legal consequences.

Hindi Language and Imposition

Udhayanidhi Stalin has also been vocal against the imposition of Hindi in non-Hindi-speaking states. While he clarified that Tamil Nadu does not harbor animosity towards the Hindi language itself, he emphasized strong opposition to its imposition.

He highlighted that many North Indian states have lost their linguistic identities due to the dominance of Hindi, contrasting this with South Indian states that have preserved their languages and cultures. He urged collaboration between Tamil Nadu and Kerala to protect their linguistic and cultural heritage from perceived threats.

Udhayanidhi said, "Hindi destroyed the local languages of states in the north such as Rajasthani, Haryanvi, Bhojpuri, and other Bihari languages and has become the primary local language. The same will happen if Hindi is implemented in Tamil Nadu too. Almost 99% of Tamils who are now working abroad and in prestigious organisations such as Isro were from govt schools who did not study Hindi."

Udhayanidhi said in the last 100 years, major protests in Tamil Nadu were for two reasons, one for education and the other for Hindi imposition.

"Martyrs such as Thalamuthu, Natarajan, and Keezhapalur Chinnasamy lost their lives not for politics, but for Tamil. Thousands are ready to lose lives for our language," he said.

In response to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement that Hindi unites the diversity of languages in India, Stalin criticized the remark as "totally absurd," pointing out that Hindi is spoken only in four or five states. He called for an end to the oppression of non-Hindi languages and emphasized the importance of linguistic diversity.

Stalin also noted that the Indian Constitution does not grant national language status to any language. He viewed the celebration of Hindi Month in non-Hindi-speaking states as an attempt to belittle other languages, urging couples to name their children in Tamil as a form of resistance against Hindi imposition.

Stalin’s remark on deaths of Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj

In 2021, during an election rally at Dharapuram, Udhayanidhi alleged that the deaths of former Union Ministers Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley were due to stress imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This statement drew sharp criticism, especially from the families of the deceased leaders. Both Bansuri Swaraj and Sonali Jaitley Bakshi refuted his claims, labeling them as false.

Subsequently, the Election Commission issued a notice to Udhayanidhi for violating the Model Code of Conduct.

