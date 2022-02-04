Google Doodle celebrates opening of Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 with animated animals

The Beijing Winter Olympics will last 16 days, with the opening ceremony taking place on Friday at National Stadium, commonly known as the Bird's Nest. On February 20, there will be a closing ceremony.

Google released a doodle to commemorate the start of the Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 on Friday. The animated doodle depicts some of the events that will occur during the two-week festival. A snowboarding leopard, an ice dancing rabbit, a curling mouse, a fox playing hockey, and a wings-flapping duck on skis are among the six lovely creatures included in the doodle. When you click on the doodle, you are sent to another Google page that contains all of the information about the next games as well as the whole schedule for the day.

The Beijing Winter Olympics will last 16 days, with the opening ceremony taking place on Friday at National Stadium, commonly known as the Bird's Nest. On February 20, there will be a closing ceremony. There will be 109 events at this year's Olympics. Winter sports such as cross-country skiing, speed skating, freestyle skiing, and ski jumping will be competed in by athletes. The Games include about 3,000 competitors from more than 90 countries. Arif Mohammad Khan, a skier, will be India's sole representative in the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Meanwhile, India said on Thursday that it would not attend the Games' opening and closing ceremonies after a Chinese Army soldier engaged in the Galwan conflict with Indian forces in 2020 was appointed as a torchbearer in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Torch Relay. The United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and several other nations have declared a diplomatic boycott of the Games. Beijing has become the first city to hold both the Summer and Winter Olympics with this edition of the Olympics. In 2008, Beijing hosted the Olympic Summer Games.

