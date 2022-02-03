Indian diplomats to boycott Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics; DD Sports won't telecast ceremonies either

The decision comes a day after China showcased an Army commander who had recovered from injuries suffered during the Galwan valley clash with Indian Army troops, as one of its torchbearers of the Winter Olympics

A day after China showcased an Army commander who had recovered from injuries suffered during the Galwan valley clash with Indian Army troops, as one of its torchbearers, India has decided to boycott the Winter Olympics in Beijing and said its diplomat in Beijing will not attend the opening as well as the closing ceremony.

Reacting to the story broken by Asianet Newsable, India had termed the development as 'regrettable'.

In reply to a query, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that it is indeed regrettable that the Chinese side has chosen to politicise an event like the Olympics. The MEA official also informed that Indian diplomats in Beijing will not be attending the opening and closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Also Read: China makes PLA commander thrashed during Galwan Valley clash a torchbearer for 2022 Winter Olympics

China's PLA regiment commander Lt Col Qi Fabao, who was in a coma after sustaining head injuries during the Galwan Valley clash with Indian troops in 2020, was made torchbearer for the Winter Olympics Torch Relay. This after few months ago, the officer expressed his wish to return to active duty.

Besides India, several countries, including Australia, Canada, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States have announced a boycott of the Games at a diplomatic level over the issue of violation of human rights in Beijing. However, these countries have sent their athletes to compete in the Games.

America's allies like South Korea and France have announced that they will not join the diplomatic boycott of the Games. The last time the US along with 44 countries had boycotted the Games in 1980 Moscow Games against the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan. Then, China had also joined in.

Meanwhile, India has also decided not to broadcast the opening and closing ceremonies of the Winter Olympics. An announcement in this regard was made by Prasar Bharti CEO Shashi Shekhar Vempati.