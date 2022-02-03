  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Indian diplomats to boycott Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics; DD Sports won't telecast ceremonies either

    The decision comes a day after China showcased an Army commander who had recovered from injuries suffered during the Galwan valley clash with Indian Army troops, as one of its torchbearers of the Winter Olympics

    Indian diplomats to boycott Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics; DD Sports won't telecast ceremonies either
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 3, 2022, 6:01 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    A day after China showcased an Army commander who had recovered from injuries suffered during the Galwan valley clash with Indian Army troops, as one of its torchbearers, India has decided to boycott the Winter Olympics in Beijing and said its diplomat in Beijing will not attend the opening as well as the closing ceremony. 

    Reacting to the story broken by Asianet Newsable, India had termed the development as 'regrettable'.

    In reply to a query, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that it is indeed regrettable that the Chinese side has chosen to politicise an event like the Olympics. The MEA official also informed that Indian diplomats in Beijing will not be attending the opening and closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

    Also Read: China makes PLA commander thrashed during Galwan Valley clash a torchbearer for 2022 Winter Olympics

    China's PLA regiment commander Lt Col Qi Fabao, who was in a coma after sustaining head injuries during the Galwan Valley clash with Indian troops in 2020, was made torchbearer for the Winter Olympics Torch Relay. This after few months ago, the officer expressed his wish to return to active duty. 

    Besides India, several countries, including Australia, Canada, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States have announced a boycott of the Games at a diplomatic level over the issue of violation of human rights in Beijing. However, these countries have sent their athletes to compete in the Games. 

    America's allies like South Korea and France have announced that they will not join the diplomatic boycott of the Games. The last time the US along with 44 countries had boycotted the Games in 1980 Moscow Games against the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan. Then, China had also joined in.

    Meanwhile, India has also decided not to broadcast the opening and closing ceremonies of the Winter Olympics. An announcement in this regard was made by Prasar Bharti CEO Shashi Shekhar Vempati.

    Last Updated Feb 3, 2022, 6:01 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Chandrayaan 3 mission scheduled for launch in August 2022

    Chandrayaan 3 mission scheduled for launch in August 2022

    Pakistani business tycoon says Narendra Modi can visit in a month if 'we get our act together'

    Pakistani business tycoon says Narendra Modi can visit in a month if 'we get our act together'

    Rahul Gandhi gets a historical reminder about policy blunders on China

    Rahul Gandhi gets a historical reminder of policy blunders on China

    Pegasus Snoopgate: Just 2 people have shown up with phones before SC-appointed probe panel so far

    Pegasus Snoopgate: Just 2 people have shown up with phones before SC-appointed probe panel so far

    India records 161386 new COVID cases daily positivity rate drops to 9 dot 26 per cent gcw

    India records 1,61,386 new COVID cases, daily positivity rate drops to 9.26%

    Recent Stories

    Ranji Trophy 2021-22 to be held in 2 phases between February 10-June 26-ayh

    Ranji Trophy 2021-22 to be held in 2 phases between February 10-June 26

    Yogi Adityanath reveals state govt's report card ahead of UP Election 2022 gcw

    Yogi Adityanath reveals state govt's report card ahead of UP Election 2022

    Priyanka Chopra to feature with Marvel star Anthony Mackie in 'Ending Things'RCB

    Priyanka Chopra to feature with Marvel star Anthony Mackie in 'Ending Things'

    UP Election 2022: Uttar Pradesh Police seizes illegal arms in Azamgarh, Ballia, Jaunpur - ADT

    UP Election 2022: Uttar Pradesh Police seizes illegal arms in Azamgarh, Ballia, Jaunpur

    Amitabh Bachchan sells South Delhi's house; it was Bachchan's family house RCB

    Amitabh Bachchan sells South Delhi's house; it was Bachchan's family house

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka hijab row Educational institution no place for religious observance, laments state HM

    Karnataka hijab row: Educational institution not for religious observance, says HM Araga Jnanendra

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC needs to keep trying, keep its mentality positive, try to win - Bozidar Bandovic on SC East Bengal draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC needs to keep trying, keep its mentality positive, try to win - Bozidar Bandovic

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs CFC: SC East Bengal can beat everyone, and we will try for that - Mario Rivera on Chennaiyin FC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SC East Bengal can beat everyone, and we will try for that - Mario Rivera on Chennaiyin FC draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs CFC Match Highlights (Game 79): SC East Bengal makes fine comeback to hold Chennaiyin FC 2-2-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 79): SC East Bengal makes fine comeback to hold Chennaiyin FC 2-2

    Video Icon
    United States: Will not endorse Rahul's remark on Modi govt policies bringing Pakistan and China closer

    United States: Will not endorse Rahul's remark on Modi govt policies bringing Pakistan and China closer

    Video Icon