Union Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said on Wednesday that "a good number of judicial appointments" were made in 2025. He said the Alternate Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanism worked well in the past year and will play a vital role in handling humanitarian cases.

In an interview with ANI, Meghwal, who is also Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, said that bills related to reforms from various ministries were introduced in Parliament, and efforts were made to pass them through floor management. He said ADR will play a vital role in handling humanitarian cases

Judicial Appointments, ADR, and Parliamentary Reforms

"If I talk about the Ministry of Law and Justice, this year has seen a good number of judicial appointments... In some High Courts, diversity in the appointment of judges has also become evident. The Alternate Dispute Resolution mechanism worked well in 2025. There were good conferences on arbitration. An international conference on mediation was held at Bharat Mandapam. ADR will play a vital role in handling humanitarian cases, and we have moved rapidly in this direction," he said.

"Regarding the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, bills related to reforms from various ministries were introduced, and efforts were made to pass them through floor management in Parliament. We consider this a significant achievement, as reforms have progressed very rapidly across the economic sector, rural development, and Panchayati Raj," he added. Eight bills were passed during the winter session of Parliament that concluded earlier this month.

On Mamata Banerjee and Illegal Immigration

Meghwal also hit out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her criticism of Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks. "No matter what Mamata Banerjee says, illegal immigration remains a huge issue... When we come to power, we will accelerate the development of Bengal, and we will free the people of Bengal from these illegal immigrants," he said.

Electoral Roll Revision and Opposition Concerns

Responding to concerns of opposition concerning the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, he said if ineligible names are on the voter list, they should be removed. "This is not the first time SIR is being conducted... If ineligible names are on the voter list, they should be removed, and if eligible names are missing, they should be added. That is the purpose of the electoral roll revision... There was a major issue regarding Bihar during the monsoon session. The Bihar elections were held, and the public gave Rahul Gandhi their answer. After that, he discussed the matter in Parliament during the winter session, and Parliament also gave him a strong response," he said.

NDA's Prospects in Tamil Nadu

Meghwal expressed confidence that NDA will win polls in Tamil Nadu. "When he (MK Stalin) contested the last assembly elections, he said that they would bring about rapid development and provide good governance. They have failed at both under the DMK's rule. There is tremendous anti-incumbency against them... The atmosphere is gradually shifting towards the belief that the NDA's rule was better. Tamil Nadu is moving in this direction," he added. (ANI)