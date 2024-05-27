Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Good news for mobile users: Hoax international calls showing up as Indian numbers to be blocked now

    In a sigh of relief to mobile users, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and mobile operators have established a system to detect and block hoax international calls that pose as Indian numbers. Cybercriminals manipulate the calling line identity to make them seem as if they are coming from India. 
     

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 27, 2024, 10:05 AM IST

    In a major development, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and mobile operators have created a system to detect and block spoofed international calls that masquerade as Indian numbers. This initiative seeks to alleviate the problem for mobile users who have been targeted by cybercriminals posing as police officers, courier company employees, and even officials from DoT and TRAI. Although the fake international calls are coming from outside the country, cybercriminals are manipulating the calling line identity (CLI) to make them seem as though they are coming from India.

    Also Read: Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    According to media reports, the DoT has ordered telecom operators to block these calls. Fraudsters are using fake international calls with Indian mobile numbers to conduct financial fraud and cybercrime.

    "These calls appear to be originating within India but are being made by cyber-criminals from abroad by manipulating the CLI. Such international spoofed calls have been misused in recent cases of fake digital arrests, FedEx scams, drugs/narcotics in courier (shipments), impersonation as government and police officials, disconnections of mobile numbers by DoT/Trai officials, etc," DoT said in a statement.

    "Now directions have been issued to the TSPs for blocking of such incoming international spoofed calls," DoT said.

    Since the government's Digital India vision places a high priority on user safety and security, the Department of Technology (DoT) has launched several initiatives to safeguard telecom customers, including the citizen-centric Sanchar Saathi portal. Customers can report these fraudulent calls to the Chakshu facility on Sanchar Saathi.

    'Donated kidney, was thrashed when I sought money'... Organ trafficking victim shares ordeal with Asianet News
     

    Last Updated May 27, 2024, 10:07 AM IST
