    Gonda tragedy: Two dead, 2 injured in accident involving BJP candidate Karan Bhushan Singh's convoy (WATCH)

    Karan Bhushan Singh, 34, is the younger son of BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Born on December 13, 1990, Karan Bhushan is a father of two. He was elected President of the Uttar Pradesh Wrestling Association before contesting in the Lok Sabha elections.

    First Published May 29, 2024, 11:54 AM IST

    In a tragic incident on Wednesday (May 29) in the Karnailganj area of Gonda, a vehicle from the convoy of Karan Bhushan Singh, son of BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and BJP candidate from Kaiserganj, ran over four youths. The accident resulted in the death of two individuals and left two others seriously injured.

    The injured victims have been rushed to the hospital for treatment. This incident has drawn parallels to a similar event in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh, where serious allegations were made against Ashish Mishra Monu, son of BJP leader Ajay Mishra Teni. That incident resulted in the death of eight people, with an FIR alleging that four victims were crushed by a vehicle driven by Ashish Mishra.

    Karan Bhushan Singh, 34, is the younger son of BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Born on December 13, 1990, Karan Bhushan is a father of two. He was elected President of the Uttar Pradesh Wrestling Association before contesting in the Lok Sabha elections. His elder brother, Prateek Bhushan Singh, is a BJP MLA.

    Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has a notable political career, having been a Member of Parliament from Gonda twice, Bahraich once, and the Kaiserganj Lok Sabha seat three times consecutively. He has also contested and won elections on a Samajwadi Party ticket, with his first win from the Kaiserganj seat under the Samajwadi Party banner.

    Last Updated May 29, 2024, 11:59 AM IST
